Peter Navarro Can’t Dodge Prison While He Appeals Jan. 6 Ruling, Judge Says
STAY DOWN
A federal judge shot down Peter Navarro’s request to stay out of prison during the appeals process for his conviction related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Navarro, a former Trump aide, was found guilty of contempt of Congress for withholding information from prosecutors investigating the Capitol riot by refusing to cooperate with a congressional subpoena. He was sentenced in January to four months in prison by a D.C. district judge and subsequently appealed that ruling to the circuit court. “Defendant’s request for release pending appeal is denied,” district judge Amit Mehta ruled on Thursday. “Defendant shall report to the designated Bureau of Prisons facility on the date ordered.” The ruling is a stark divergence from the court’s treatment of Steve Bannon, who was also convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena and received the same sentence. Bannon is allowed to walk free during his appeals process.