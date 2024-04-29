Missing Delta Emergency Slide Washes Up in Surprising Spot
WHAT ARE THE ODDS
The missing emergency slide that fell off a Delta Airlines flight last week was found by a lawyer whose firm is suing Boeing, the New York Post reported. Jake Bissell-Linsk, whose house faces the Atlantic Ocean on Rockaway Peninsula about six miles southwest of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, said the yellow slide quite literally washed up on the rocks just beyond his backyard. “We are right on the beach, and I saw it was sitting on the breakers,” he told the Post, adding that it looked undamaged despite getting caught in the rocks. Bissell-Linsk is a partner Labaton Keller Sucharow, the firm that sued Boeing in January after the Alaska Air door blowout incident, a coincidence that didn’t escape his notice. “Our case is all about safety issues at Boeing, and this slide is literally right in front of my house,” he added. The slide was fished out by Delta crew members on Sunday evening, and the FAA is investigating the initial incident.