Jason Kelce to Become ESPN’s Newest ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcaster: Report
FREE BIRD
Nearly two months after tearfully announcing his retirement from professional football, former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce is flying off to new heights as ESPN’s newest Monday Night Football broadcaster, a source told The Athletic. Although the Eagles star has reportedly received several broadcasting offers from competing networks since he retired, Kelce will be joining the pregame show Monday Night Countdown, which is currently hosted by Scott Van Pelt and features panelists Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck. Kelce’s no stranger to popular media, however—he and his brother Travis have been hosting the New Heights podcast since 2022, and they’re still taping and releasing new episodes. He was also the subject of a 2023 Amazon Studios documentary, Kelce, which chronicled his penultimate season in 2022 as he weighed a retirement decision. Neither Kelce nor ESPN have officially commented on the new broadcast deal.