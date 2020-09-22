These Face Masks Will Work, Even If You Have a Big Head
HEY, FOOTBALL HEAD!
Yeah I’ll say it: I have a big head. And with face masks, that poses a slight dilemma — I need something that will cover more surface area than a typical cloth mask can. Some of my bearded friends have this problem heightened — not only do they tend to have larger than average faces, they have those bushy beards pushing the mask away from their face, too. If you’ve run into any of these problems, fear not. We’ve picked out the best face masks for you and your big head (and your beard as well).
Caraa Face Mask: This is my personal favorite and as someone with a big head, I recommend it highly. It has ear loop adjusters so you can determine how tight it is on your face, and the pleats make the mask expansive and able to cover a large surface area.
Caraa Face Mask
Hedley and Bennett Face Mask: While I wouldn’t recommend this mask for bearded folks (it is somewhat snug), it does cover a big surface area, and so it works well for larger sized heads.
Hedley and Bennett Face Mask
Pendleton & Organic Face Covering: This mask is larger than most, and the shape is designed for bigger faces. Etsy reviewers write that it works well with beards and I can say it definitely gives off that lumberjack look, too.
Pendleton & Organic Face Covering
Unhinged Labs Beard Face Mask: If you have a big, bushy beard, consider this bad boy. It’s designed to cover your entire face down to the bottom of your neck. It looks like a gaiter but it’s not: it’s a mask.
Unhinged Labs Beard Face Mask
