The Natural 24K Gold Facial Cleanser I Keep Repurchasing

Thanks to my mom, I’ve been blessed with skin that can be pretty finicky. I guess you can call it a gift and a curse (Thanks, Mom!). Growing up, I was obsessed with skincare and makeup products, but wasn’t allowed to experiment because of my cultural upbringing. Fast forward to my high school years, I developed a serious case of acne, which led me on a wild goose chase because I was unsure of what products to use on my lightly melanated skin. Due to my lack of skincare knowledge, I became a sucker for using the same products as my best friends, only to learn that not all skincare products are created equal.

After many years of playing a trial and error game of failed skincare products, I finally found a product that works wonders for my pigmented skin, and that’s Truly Beauty’s 24K Gold Black Soap Impurity Facial Cleanser. I found this cleanser by accident, as I was initially searching for a natural whipped body butter and stumbled upon an ad for Truly Beauty. Perusing through the site, I came across the 24K gold black soap cleanser which had amazing reviews, not only because it’s vegan and free of nasty toxins, but because it showed the cleanser had worked for brown girls like me!

The 24K Gold Black Soap Facial Cleanser has a rich black hue, almost like melted charcoal toothpaste, with 100% pure gold flecks, which oozes straight out of the tube upon opening. The liquid looks thick but is lightweight to the touch, letting your skin feel like luxurious butter (you know, the one that comes in a wrapper instead of a box) upon application. This 2 in1 cleanser packs a punch as it contains cane sugar beads which are natural exfoliants that brightens dull, tired-looking skin as if you’ve just applied the holy grail of moisturizing cream.

Right after my first application, I was hooked! Not only did I feel like a million bucks because of the gold glitter flecks, but my skin looked dewy, smoother, tighter, and felt well-nourished. This impurity cleanser is a permanent fixture in my travel bag and has become a trusted favorite that will see me through countless seasons and special occasions.

The best part about this cleanser is its two key ingredients - African Black Soap and 24K Gold, known for their healing and hydrating properties which aid the stimulation of cellular growth and helps to restore collagen. African Black Soap has been used as part of a beauty regimen for centuries because of its plant extracts, which have antibacterial properties that treat skin ailments such as acne, skin discoloration, blemishes, and oily skin.

24K gold is known to firm skin cells due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Combined, they aid in stimulating cell growth by restoring elasticity and slowing down collagen depletion. The other plant-based ingredients, like rosemary extract, lavender oil, tea tree leaf oil, organic shea butter, chamomile flower extract, and kasturi turmeric, are real skin-quenchers, leaving your skin to feel nurtured and cherished.

This cleanser alleviates both dryness and oiliness. As with my combination skin, I typically get dry around my nose, mouth, and oily on my forehead. It leaves a lightweight, non-greasy, balanced finish with a sugared scent that is both agreeable and pleasant. I use the cleanser 4x a week religiously as part of my core four skincare routine, followed by a toner and serum. I highly recommend this product for all skin types, including those with combination skin as it hydrates your skin while purifying it of all its impurities.

