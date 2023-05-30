The Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads in 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Dads are notoriously difficult to shop for, whether it’s the holidays, their birthday, an anniversary, or Father’s Day, it’s easy to default to picking out his favorite bottle of liquor, some designer socks, or a luxury pen for gifting. Unfortunately, you can’t gift them the same thing every single year—at least not without looking low-key lazy—especially with dads who are new to the whole parenting thing and are actually excited about unboxing their first Father’s Day gift.

New dads and dads-to-be are arguably slightly easier to shop for, but there are more considerations to take into account when it comes to finding them the right Father’s Day gift—regardless of your relationship to the dad in question. As a whole, it’s generally advised to err on the side of sentimental for new dads, though opting for a practical gift that they can actually use is always a solid option too.

Given that Father’s Day 2023 is just around the corner (Sunday, June 18), we decided to help take some of the guess-work out of finding a thoughtful Father’s Day gift to help celebrate (and congratualte!) the new dad in your life with some non-cliche gift ideas, ranging from useful baby products to make his life easier t0 self-care treats to help him handle the newfound stress of being a parent. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Father’s Day gifts for new dads.

Therabody Smart Goggles Not only do Therabody’s new smart goggles help reduce eye strain and promote more restful sleep (because sleep is a precious commodity as a new parent), but they’re also engineered with an “exclusive biometric sensor that customizes treatments to lower your heart rate to a more relaxed state,” helping to ease stress and tension. Buy At Therabody $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Custom Super Dad Book Personalized gifts often borderline falling into the cheesy end of the spectrum, but this custom super (dad) hero book strikes the perfect balance between setimental and actually fun. Buy At UncommonGoods $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

HAUTURE 6-in-1 Baby Bottle Sterilizer It may not seem that impressive if you’re not a parent yourself or have never taken care of an infant before, but trust us, this multipurpose baby bottle steralizer is a game-changer that will make his life so much easier. Buy At Amazon $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tile Bluetooth Tracker (2-Pack) It’s mind-blowing what lack of sleep and the responsbility of keeping a miniature human alive can do to one’s memory and focus. Tile’s powerful Bluetooth-powered trackers will help him keep tabs on his keys, phone, wallet, toys—you name it. Buy At Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Best Buy $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Smithey Engraveable No.14 Cast Iron This handsome cast iron pan will not only last him a lifetime, but it’s also engraveable, which gives it a touch of sentimentality and personalization. Buy At Smithey $ 240 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AD by Indacloud: Delta 9 Fanta Gummies For the stressed-out dad who enjoys cannabis, look no further than Indacloud’s federally-legal (yet ultra-strong) Delta 9 gummies, now available in flavors inspired by Fanta sodas. Buy At Indacloud $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Dad Hoodie Calling all aspiring cool dads: This Dad Hoodie is the ultimate accessory for keeping your daddy game going strong. It features several inner pockets for stowing snacks, bottle, diapers, and toys so you can leave the bulky diaper bag at home. Buy At The Dad Hoodie $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Baby Shusher The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine Peace and quiet is potentially the best gift any new parents could ever receive, and while you can’t always be there to hush their baby, the top-rated Baby Shusher can be. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Signature Whiskey For the new dad that really needs a drink—and a stiff one—you really can’t go wrong with any of Traverse City Whiskey Co.’s spirits. Buy At Traverse City Whiskey Co. $

Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier Down from $170 There’s a reason this all-position carrier is a best-seller—it’s sturdy, versatile, adjustable, and comfortably carries babies and toddlers from seven to 45 pounds. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

