The Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads

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Dads are notoriously difficult to shop for; whether it’s the holidays, their birthday, an anniversary, or Father’s Day, it’s easy to default to picking out his favorite bottle of liquor, some fancy socks, or a luxury pen for gifting. Unfortunately, you can’t gift them the same thing every single year—at least not without looking lazy—especially when it comes to dads who are new to the whole parenting thing and are actually excited about unboxing their first Father’s Day gift.

New dads and dads-to-be are arguably slightly easier to shop for, but there are more considerations to take into account when it comes to finding them the right Father’s Day gift—regardless of your relationship with the dad in question. As a whole, it’s generally advised to err on the side of sentimental for new dads, though opting for a practical gift that they can actually use is always a solid option too.

Given that Father’s Day 2026 is just around the corner (Sunday, June 21), we decided to help take some of the guess-work out of finding a thoughtful Father’s Day gift to help celebrate (and congratulate!) the new dad in your life with some non-cliche gift ideas, ranging from useful baby products to make his life easier to self-care treats to help him handle the newfound stress of being a parent. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Father’s Day gifts for new dads.

Lola Blanket For naps, night feedings, and marathon sleep shifts, treat him to what might just be the world’s comfiest blanket. Lola Blankets’ ultra-soft faux fur throws are machine-washable, stain-resistant, and dangerously cozy. Shop At Lola Blanket $ 125+

Therabody Smart Goggles Not only do Therabody’s smart goggles help reduce eye strain and promote more restful sleep (because sleep is a precious commodity as a new parent), but they’re also engineered with an “exclusive biometric sensor that customizes treatments to lower your heart rate to a more relaxed state,” helping to ease stress and tension. Buy At Therabody $ 220 Free Returns | Free Shipping

JLab Epic Lab Edition True Wireless Earbuds Whether it be for a business call or just a much-deserved break, JLab’s sleek earbuds are the ultimate upgrade for dad’s off-duty days. These wireless earbuds are engineered with smart noise-canceling technology, allowing him to tune out and relax while listening to his favorite podcast or music. Shop At JLab $ 200

Bartesian Premier Cocktail Maker Sometimes, the long days and sleepless nights call for a cocktail, but with a newborn, going to bars is out of the question. Bartesian’s at-home cocktail maker crafts craft-worthy cocktails from home with the touch of a button. Shop At Bartesian $ 400 Shop At Amazon $ 400

Custom Super Dad Book Personalized gifts often borderline falling into the cheesy end of the spectrum, but this custom super (dad) hero book strikes the perfect balance between sentimental and actually fun. Shop At Uncommon Goods $ 35 Free Returns | Free Shipping

King C. Gillette Cordless Beard Trimmer for Men Just like new moms, new dads deserve to indulge in some self-care too, whether that be a long bath, a brisk run, or just, you know, maintaining his beard. King C Gillette’s affordable beard trimmer kit comes with everything he needs to maintain his beard, whether he rocks some subtle stubble or has a long beard. Buy At Amazon $ 34 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Life360 Tile Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack) It’s mind-blowing what lack of sleep and the responsibility of keeping a miniature human alive can do to one’s memory and focus. Tile’s powerful Bluetooth-powered trackers will help him keep tabs on his keys, phone, wallet, toys—you name it. Shop At Amazon $ 80 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Dad Hoodie Calling all aspiring cool dads: This Dad Hoodie is the ultimate accessory for keeping your daddy game going strong. It features several inner pockets for stowing snacks, bottle, diapers, and toys so you can leave the bulky diaper bag at home. Buy At The Dad Hoodie $ 108 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Baby Shusher The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine Peace and quiet are potentially the best gifts any new parents could ever receive, and while you can’t always be there to hush their baby, the top-rated Baby Shusher can be. Shop At Amazon $ 35 Free Returns | Free Shipping