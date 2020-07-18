You’ll Actually Want to Carry This First Aid Kit

Before any of this *waves hands around* happened, my mom was preparing for something big. I think she might’ve thought the next big earthquake was looming, but whatever she thought was going to happen, all she ended up buying in preparation for it was a can opener and a single can of Spaghetti O’s. Consequently, the Spaghetti O’s had a pop-off lid, making the can opener superfluous. I think the lesson here is that for some, getting prepared for an emergency can be as stressful as the emergency itself. For me, carrying around emergency gear has always made me feel a little strange. Thankfully, I’ve discovered a first aid kit that has everything you need to stay prepared, and it's sleek enough that you might even forget it's there.

For starters, the VSSL is extremely cool looking, which makes it way more incentivizing to be prepared. It’s a red tube that offers no signs of being a first aid kit. Instead, it looks like a flashlight. Because it is a flashlight. It has a four mode LED light, which unscrews as well so you can see what you’re doing in the dark if need be. The other end is a compass, which is a nice touch. Inside the tube there is a roll filled with all forty six first aid essentials: from Steri wound closure strips, disposable thermometers, bandages, antiseptic wipes, a hemostatic agent, gloves, tweezers, and plenty more, you’ll be prepared for every situation. Best of all, the roll folds up easily so you don’t have to worry about cramming it back into the tube when you’re done using it.

While the VSSL doesn’t have Spaghetti O’s in it (sorry, mom), it does have everything else you might need. Thanks to VSSL, I’ll never forget to bring a first aid kit along with me again.

