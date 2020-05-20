Upgrade Your Dining Room With One of These Flatware Sets

I firmly believe that flatware is the most underrated item in the kitchen. We talk a lot about what the best kitchen knives are, what skillet is the best for your skills, even what tongs will blow you away, but never ever do we mention flatware. As much as a younger version of myself would have liked to avoid it, you have to use a fork, knife, or spoon no matter what you’re eating. And having a set you love has so many hidden benefits. They’re a subtle show off at dinner parties and they help save you from opting for single use plastic. So why not upgrade your flatware? To help out, we’ve rounded up some options.

FOR FEELING RITZY

Degrenne French Aquatic Flatware Set The magic is all in the details with this unique set. The smooth lines are elegant, while the durable stainless steel makes these pieces remarkably strong. They’re still ok to throw in the dishwasher, yet will fancify your dining room table in a snap. Buy on Food52 $ 265

FOR A RUSTIC LOOK

American Made Shelburne Flatware These USA made pieces have a wonderful matte finish that I personally love. The matte allows for an elevated casualness, meaning these pieces can be dressed up or dressed down. Whether you’re eating a bowl of ice cream or a sirloin steak, using one of these pieces will make it taste that much better. Buy on Food52 $ 86

FOR A BASIC SET

LIANYU Flatware This is flatware at its most elegant, and most simple. Set it and forget it with this 20-piece set that’ll last a lifetime. Made of stainless steel, it’ll set a perfect place for four, or provide a surplus of utensils for two. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A 45 PIECE SET

Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Set This set is perfect for a family. It comes with 45 pieces, but why I love it is the 5-piece serving set. That means it comes with a serving spoon, a serving for, a slotted spoon, a sugar spoon, and a communal butter knife. Buy on Amazon $ 51 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A 65 PIECE SET

Lenox 65 Piece Set The amount of people you have in your home, or are planning on having in your home, definitely matters in the flatware department. You don’t want to be caught shorthanded with only enough salad forks for 12. With this 65-piece set, faux pas like that will never happen. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

