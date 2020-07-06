I Haven’t Seen Another Fly After Using This Trap

I’m not exactly sure what has been going on, but recently, I’ve noticed a lot more flies buzzing around my home. Maybe it’s just because I’m home more often now, and so I have more time to notice them, and as a result, get annoyed. I think the most frustrating thing about flies is that you kill them and kill them and they just keep coming back. For a long time, I just accepted this as the circle of life. And then a coworker told me about a trap she set up that nips the problem in the bud.

The RESCUE outdoor big bag fly trap is exactly what it sounds like: a big bag that traps flies. For how simple it is, it works almost too well. Taking it out of the bag, you pull up this little plastic node where flies will eventually go in, but never out. You fill the bag with water to a point, add the smaller bag of fly attractant to the water, and hang the bag up with some string. It’s not electric and it’s not fancy, but it attracts flies like no other, and then drowns them in the water. You might notice on the packaging, it says it can catch up to 40,000 flies. At first, I thought that seemed way more than necessary, but after letting it hang for a week, I ate my words. It was full, and...heavy. The best part of the bag though, is that it’s decidedly not clear, so you don’t have to gaze upon piles of dead flies. Instead, you can just untie it from wherever it’s hanging, throw it in the trash, and hang up another one.

I really can’t thank this big bag fly trap enough. Not only does it kill hundreds (thousands) of flies, I don’t have to see them, dead or alive, ever again.

RESCUE Outdoor Big Bag Fly Trap Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

