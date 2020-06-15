These Are the Simple Fly Traps That Solved My Pest Problems
I am not a bug person. I’ve tried everything,. whether it’s the old apple cider vinegar trick, swatting them by hand, or any electric repellent; nothing really gets to the source of the problem. I’ve tried to ignore them, but eventually, even just one can drive me close to insane. And while I love this goo to heal any mosquito bites, I still need something that gets at the source. And so I gave this simple solution, and it has forever changed how I approach pest maintenance and keeping bugs at bay.
The Trappify Fly traps have solved the bug problem in my home. They have a little stake on the bottom so you can put them anywhere—like in a cup or in a flowerbed or potted plant — or they have a little loop at the top so you can hang them if that’s your style. Either way, just peel off the trap from the package and place it wherever you like. The top is shaped like a little butterfly and coated with sticky, super-strong adhesive on both sides. When a fly or mosquito hits it, it won’t be able to get free. The trap has no harmful chemicals and comes in a pack of 25, so they are easy to replace once you’ve caught a bunch of insects.
The bottom line is this: they aren’t electric, they don’t require batteries, and they don’t use chemicals, but that’s okay. Just because they aren’t the fanciest or most hi-tech doesn’t mean these don’t get the job done. In fact, this simple solution traps bugs better than anything else I’ve tried.
Trappify Fly Traps
Free Shipping | Free Returns
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.