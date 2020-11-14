Ditch Those Old Food Storage Containers And Replace Them With Silicone Bags That Take Up Less Space

The only thing worse than searching for missing lids in a disorganized kitchen cabinet is trying to find room for it all. After trying various brands of reusable plastic bags that cracked or tore, I finally landed on the best ones: 3Cheers Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags.

As a long-term traveler living entirely out of carry-on bags, food storage has been a major struggle for me. Very few rental units have any kind of containers and I refuse to continue buying disposable plastic bags. These bags were not only a lifesaver, but also a revelation. They are dishwasher and freezer safe, plus you can warm up food in them using a microwave or dropping the bag in boiling water. What is absolutely mind-boggling, though, is that you can put them in an actual oven. They are safe in temperatures up to 446 degrees.

There are any number of silicone food storage bags to choose from these days, available individually or in sets. While some have regular ziploc closures, I prefer sliders because every brand of ziploc-style bags I’ve seen has reviews saying that the containers have popped open. Since I use mine for food while I’m traveling, the last thing I want is to open my luggage on a plane to find food all over the interior. Some people have complained that the sliders can be difficult to get on and off, but the solution is to simply rub both the slider and its track thoroughly with olive or cooking oil.

I chose this particular set because it includes the largest bag I’ve seen yet. It holds over a gallon, which is several days worth of food for me. Made from premium food grade silicone, the bags are free from colored dye, BPA, PVC and Phthalate. I use these every single time I cook. Only the absolute necessities make the cut to earn room in my luggage, but I’d give up a pair of shoes to keep these bags.

3Cheers Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

