5 of Our Favorite Mattresses Are on Sale for July 4th

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

July 4th week is upon us, and with a long weekend ahead, now is the perfect time to upgrade your mattress. Aside from Memorial Day, the Fourth of July weekend is one of the best times to save on a new mattress.

Right now, tons of mattress companies are having early Independence Day sales ahead of the holiday weekend. To help you parse through the deals, we’ve narrowed down the options a bit. Read ahead to check out Scouted’s favorite mattresses and how to get them on sale this week.

Helix Midnight Luxe Use the code JULY30 to receive 30 percent off the brand’s Luxe and Elite mattress models and take 20 percent off sitewide automatically. Not sure which mattress is best for you? Helix offers a quiz you can take to find out which mattress is perfect for your sleeping style. Shop At Helix Sleep $

Purple Hybrid Premier Save up to $800 on former Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorite mattress. Each mattress is designed with Purple’s signature thick gel grid that will make you feel like you’re floating on a cloud. Shop At Purple $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Scouted Contributor Rachel Krantz hasn’t found a better place to sleep than her Nectar mattress. It offers premium memory foam that hugs your body and keeps you cool all night. For this week only, take up to 40 percent off all Nectar mattresses. Shop At Nectar Sleep $

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress 20% Off Tuft & Needle’s Hybrid is my personal favorite mattress. Plus, the brand is taking 20 percent off sitewide (and 15 percent off bedding) for the 4th of July, so now’s a great time to snag one. Shop At Tuft & Needle $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Casper Original Mattress Casper is taking up to 35 percent off mattresses sitewide, including its original The One mattress. The all-foam mattress will conform perfectly to your body, easing you into a sleep you’ve only dreamt of. Shop At Casper $

MORE FROM SCOUTED: