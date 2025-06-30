Five of Our Favorite Mattresses Are on Sale for July 4th

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

July 4th week is upon us, and with a long weekend ahead, now is the perfect time to upgrade your mattress. Aside from Memorial Day, the Fourth of July weekend is one of the best times to save on a new mattress.

Right now, tons of mattress companies are having early Independence Day sales ahead of the holiday weekend. To help you parse through the deals, we’ve narrowed down the options a bit. Read ahead to check out Scouted’s favorite mattresses and how to get them on sale this week.

Helix Midnight Luxe Use the code JULY25 to receive 25 percent off sitewide. Not sure which mattress is best for you? Helix offers a quiz you can take to find out which mattress is perfect for your sleeping style. Shop At Helix

Purple Hybrid Premier Save up to $800 on former Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorite mattress brand. Each mattress is designed with Purple’s signature thick gel grid that will make you feel like you’re floating on a cloud. Shop At Purple Free Returns | Free Shipping

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Scouted Contributor Rachel Krantz hasn’t found a better place to sleep than her Nectar mattress. It offers premium memory foam that hugs your body and keeps you cool all night. For this week only, take up to 60 percent off all Nectar mattresses. Shop At Nectar

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress Up to 25% Off Tuft & Needle’s Hybrid is my personal favorite mattress brand. Plus, the brand is taking up to 25 percent off sitewide for the 4th of July, so now’s a great time to snag one. Shop At Tuft & Needle Free Returns | Free Shipping

Casper Original Mattress Casper is taking up to 30 percent off mattresses and 35 percent off bundles, including its original The One mattress. The all-foam mattress will conform perfectly to your body, easing you into a sleep you’ve only dreamt of. Shop At Casper

