This Ridiculous Awesome Rocket Sprinkler Will Keep the Kids (and Adults) Cool All Through This Strange Summer

What’s 7.5-feet tall, sprays water in four directions when connected to a single hose, and just might be the one thing that helps your family stay sane on scorching days spent stuck at home this weird summer?

That’s right, it’s the Backyard Rocketship Sprinkler from Funboy. But you kind of figured that out from the absolutely tactless way I led in there, didn’t you?

You’re going to want to file this sprinkler toy in the same category where you put hammock chairs, mini retro gaming consoles, and readymade canned cocktails, AKA things you don’t need but will never want to be without once you have had them in your life.

The Rocketship Sprinkler inflates in just a minute when you use the kind of air pump (like one that fills up an air mattress). If you don’t have one of those, block out a good chunk of time so you don’t pass out blowing it up by mouth. Once filled, you can secure the rocket down onto the grass using included stakes, then you hook up the hose, open the valve, and wait for those shrill cries of joy as water comes streaming out of four separate nozzles set around the craft.

Obviously, this thing is perfect for families with small kids, especially because the multiple spray outlets remove the likelihood of kids squabbling for a spritz. But the Rocketship Sprinkler is awesome enough in that ironic sort of way to make it also welcome at an adult party, provided the days of social distancing fade and allow proper enjoyment at some point.

Until then, you have to find some way to have fun while the family is stuck at home, so it might as well be with a massive rocket sprinkler toy that is sure to create at least a few positive memories during the dumpster fire of a year that is 2020.

FUNBOY Inflatable Kids Rocketship Sprinkler Buy on Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.