20 Cupid-Approved Valentine’s Day Gifts for Each Love Language

Valentine’s Day gifting is a delicate sport. It may be a “Hallmark holiday,” but there’s an unspoken expectation that whatever you give your S.O. signals real effort—and at least a baseline level of sentimentality. If you’re short on inspiration this year, considering your Valentine’s love language is a surprisingly solid place to start.

Dr. Gary Chapman’s famed book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts has long been regarded as something of a relationship bible. The book is predicated on the author’s theory that each person expresses and perceives love and affection in romantic relationships with one of five love languages: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch.

Of course, the book’s goal is to help couples improve how they communicate with one another—not serve as an unofficial gift guide. Still, the bestselling relationship read works surprisingly well off-label, helping steer you toward a better, more thoughtful gift for your partner (yes, even if their love language isn’t receiving gifts).

Even if you haven’t read the seminal book, you can still glean some thoughtful insights to help you find a more meaningful gift for your Valentine based on the language they most closely identify with (if you or they don’t already know, you can take the love language quiz here to find out.)

Whether you’re looking for a non-cheesy (and not overly-sentimental) Valentine’s Day gift for a budding Hinge match, the perfect anniversary gift for your wife of two decades, or even a close platonic friend who’s going through a divorce, knowing the giftee’s love language is a huge help when it comes to picking out something special.

While you don’t need to read the book to pick out the best gift based on their love language, it is a solid read for anyone looking to improve or maintain a strong bond with a romantic partner. Either way, we’ve outlined the best tangible Valentine’s Day gifts for your sweetheart based on each of the five love languages.

Acts of Service

For someone whose love language is acts of service, it’s all about “actions speak louder than words”—and yes, that includes gifts. Think stuff they’ll actually use, things that save them time, or little stress-reducing treats. We’ve rounded up some unexpected, out-of-the-box options that’ll have them wondering if you’ve secretly been taking notes on their every move.

Personalized Ticket to Love Box From free back rubs to slightly blush-worthy deeds, this Personalized Ticket to Love Box is packed with redeemable IOUs designed to keep the romance (and anticipation) alive. See At Uncommon Goods $ 40 Free Shipping

Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged Robot Vacuum & Mop I know what you’re thinking: a robot vacuum is the least sexy gift for such a flirty holiday. But for anyone whose love language is acts of service, this two-in-one robot vacuum and mop is pure romance. Consider it the ultimate long-game gesture—one that keeps cleaning up for your sweetheart long after the candles burn out. See At Shark $ 1200 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Satisfyer G for Goddess 3 Sex Toy It may be a touch on the nose, but for partners who love sex toys and acts of service, a luxe device delivers on both fronts. Consider this your reminder to read the room, though—this gift shines brightest in relationships where intimacy is already well established. See At Satisfyer $ 84 Free Shipping Buy At $ 200 Free Shipping

Foria Bedtime Ritual Set Treat your Valentine to deeper sleep and next-level relaxation with this thoughtfully curated Foria bundle. The duo pairs soothing Vibrance Melts, designed to support hydration and overall balance, with Mello Magnesium Sticks infused with GABA, L-theanine, and trace minerals to help ease stress and encourage truly restful sleep. Consider it love in its most practical (and deeply appreciated) form. See At Foria $ 60 Free Shipping

Quality Time

If your partner’s love language is quality time, it’s all about choosing a gift that both of you can enjoy together or experience with one another. This love language type is fueled by receiving their partner’s undivided attention and values, creating memories together.

Sur La Table Online Cooking Classes For a partner whose love language is quality time, an experiential gift is always a win, especially one that ends with a meal you make together. Sur La Table offers a wide range of virtual cooking classes you can take side by side, from an Introduction to Sushi Making to hands-on Dumpling Shaping. It’s equal parts bonding, learning, and dinner plans handled. Book On Sur La Table $ 29+

Personalized Adventure Challenge Scrapbook $20-$100 For someone whose love language is quality time, this scratch-off adventure scrapbook turns togetherness into the main event. Inside are 50 playful, off-the-wall challenges designed to spark laughter and unforgettable memories, from backyard pickup “baseball” with an orange to baking a cake where one person is blindfolded and the other can only read the instructions. Just choose a category, scratch to reveal the activity, and let the shared chaos (and bonding) unfold. See At Uncommon Goods $ 20

Esther Perel Intimacy-Enhancing Couple’s Game Designed by world-renowned relationship expert Esther Perel, this conversation-generating and intimacy-enhancing card game is all about cultivating meaningful quality time. Through thoughtfully crafted prompts, it encourages vulnerability, storytelling, and deeper understanding, helping players connect by sharing, listening, and engaging in thought-provoking conversations. See At Amazon $ 40 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Caviar Co. Tasting Kit When it comes to date night, there's nothing better than a caviar taste test. For the partner who loves fancy snacks as much as they do quality time, you can't go wrong with one of The Caviar Co.’s thoughtfully curated caviar tasting kits. Valentine’s Day, after all, only happens once a year, which means it’s the perfect excuse to eat something bougie together. See At The Caviar Co. $ 127 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Words of Affirmation

It should first be noted that for giftees whose primary love language is words of affirmation, a thoughtful handwritten card or love letter is an absolute must. Once you have that covered, you can start brainstorming other gift ideas that align with their appreciation for oral validation, unexpected compliments, and supportive remarks. Generally speaking, your chosen gift should convey a special message—even if it is just a symbolic note.

Mejuri Engravable Bar Necklace When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifting for a jewelry-wearing S.O., you (*usually*) can’t go wrong with jewelry... so long as it’s not a ring (unless you’re popping the question, of course). Mejuri’s engravable pendant necklace is the perfect gift for those with a words-of-affirmation love language. Engrave their initials, a short, romantic phrase, or even an inside joke that the two of you share. Buy At Mejuri $ 280 Free Shipping

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger A contemporary spinoff of the classic love note, this Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger will make any words-of-affirmation giftee melt. The love box is paired with an app that lets the messenger send virtual love notes. When the message is received, the box spins to alert the recipient. It may not be the most practical gift, but it’s infinitely romantic. See At Uncommon Goods $ 30 Free Shipping

Wear Betty Statement Tights If your sweetheart is into fashion, chances are, they’ll love these sexy statement tights. Wear Betty offers a collection of chic yet durable tights emblazoned with cheeky phrases strategically placed on the waistband and rear. I’ve been coveting a pair since December (*hint, hint*) and as someone who considers words of affirmation as her primary love language, I fully endorse this gift. See At Wear Betty $ 32 Free Shipping

Knock Knock ‘What I Love About You’ Fill-in-the-Blank Book It may border on cheesy, sure. But this classic fill-in-the-blank book is a bestseller on Amazon for a reason. The book is brimming with thoughtful prompts that help you tell your lover how much they mean to you. Keep it sweet or make it a little spicy—it’s up to you. See At Amazon $ 10 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Physical Touch

If your partner’s love language is physical touch, it’s about more than just hugs and kisses (though those certainly won’t hurt). Feeling physically close creates a sense of heightened intimacy and can be expressed through simple gestures like holding hands, PDA, and even snuggling.

Therabody Theragun Rose Mini Massager Physical touch is a love language—and the Theragun Mini Massager is basically fluent. Small, sleek, and deceptively powerful, it melts sore muscles faster than you can say “Valentine’s Day massage.” Use it solo after a workout… or bring it out for a partner-approved, slightly indulgent, totally hands-on V-Day moment. Either way, tension doesn’t stand a chance. See At Therabody $ 200 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Soma Silk Pajama Cami and Shorts When it comes to touch, there’s nothing that feels more sensual than silk. Soma’s Sexiest Valentine’s Day capsule is full of touch-worthy silk pieces, including this two-piece pajama set (sold separately). There’s nothing better than a luxe PJ set—especially one that’s a bit more sultry than your average pair. See At Soma $ 88+ Free Returns | Free Shipping

Uncommon Goods Split Bedding for Couples Yes, physical touch matters—but so does not waking up furious because your partner stole the covers for the fourth night in a row. Enter: Uncommon Goods’ split blanket, a genius solution for couples who want intimacy without insomnia. You get your side, they get theirs, and everyone wakes up well-rested and still in love (or at least not plotting revenge). See At Uncommon Goods $ 89+ Free Shipping

Boona Tandem Shower Showering together is one of those things that sounds hot... until you’re naked, cold, and pressed against tile while your partner luxuriates under the only stream of warm water. Suddenly, the fantasy dies, morale is low, and someone’s yelling, “Can you move two inches?” This tandem shower fixes the cold-corner crisis, turning a once-frustrating ritual into the steamy, shared experience it was always supposed to be. Thanks to this borderline brilliant innovation, you’ll actually *want* to touch your partner during and after the shared shower. See At Amazon $ 260

Receiving Gifts

For people whose love language is receiving gifts, it’s all about the tangible proof of love. A well-chosen present is a symbol that their partner knows them, thinks about them, and went the extra mile. Every gift, big or small, becomes a little love letter they can hold in their hands.

Thirdlove All Day Lace Plunge Bra If you ask me, there’s no better Valentine’s Day gift than a premium lingerie set that actually delivers. ThirdLove is beloved for bras that feel as good as they look, and its lace collection brings a softer, more seductive edge—romantic, refined, and undeniably sexy. Gift a matching bra-and-underwear set they’ll want to slip into both in and out of the bedroom. See At Thirdlove $ 78

Tocca Laila Eau de Parfum Fragrance is deeply personal, and, admittedly, a risky gifting category if you don’t know your partner’s olfactory preferences or they’re fiercely loyal to a longtime signature scent. But if they gravitate toward gourmand fragrances, Tocca’s Laila is a safe bet with serious swoon factor. With bright citrus notes warmed by vanilla and amber, it’s soft, inviting, and undeniably addictive. Honestly, it smells so good you’ll want to taste it (but please don’t—it is not edible). See At Tocca $ 148

Meridian The Trimmer Original Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that’s equal parts practical and very appreciated? The Meridian Trimmer has you covered. From beards to pubic hair, it trims with precision while preventing nicks, bumps, and irritation. It's a perfect gift for showing love through the small, thoughtful acts that really get noticed. See At Amazon $ 50 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Lunya Washable Silk Boxers Silk isn’t just for sheets anymore. Lunya’s washable silk boxers and pajamas are smooth, breathable, and absolutely made for moments when comfort meets mischief. Gift him these for Valentine’s Day and watch him (and maybe you) have a little more fun getting dressed... or undressed. See At Lunya Free Shipping

