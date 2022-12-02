Best Gifts for Gardeners and Urban Green Thumbs

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The 13th-century Persian poet, Saadi, eloquently wrote, “A garden is a delight to the eye and a solace for the soul.” How universal and timeless! Today, we still love to tend to our gardens and flower pots with the same adoration and sense of wonder. There’s some magic in nurturing a seed to sprout, then flower or fruit. For all the gardeners in your life, here are gifts for those with yards, decks–or only a fire escape or window, that will be well-received and appreciated for years to come.

Steele Utility Tote A hand-made, heavy-duty canvas Steele Canvas Garden Utility Tote Bag with eight exterior pockets. This olive green bag will transport spades, trowels, gloves, and more. A gardening essential and an absolutely lovely gift. Buy at L.L. Bean $ 119 Free Shipping

The Floral Society Essential Hand-Forged Garden Tools Free shipping on orders over $99 Hand-forged in Holland, these stunning garden tools can be purchased individually or in a 5-piece set. While perfect to use when planting an outdoor plot, some of the pieces, like the potting trowel, also work for planter pots. Shop at Food52 $

Namibagata Weeding & Digging Hori Knife The five-star-rated Namibagata Weeding & Digging Hori Knife is utilitarian for a myriad of gardening tasks, from seeding to cutting branches. It also doubles as a tool for camping, fishing, and more. Made in Japan, this gift is perfect for any gardener with outdoor space. Buy at Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gardener's Harvest Basket For gardeners who reap fresh produce or flowers, the pretty and functional Gardener's Harvest Basket makes a great gift. Made of pine, and wired so remnant soil can fall through, this one from Uncommon Goods can be personalized for your gift recipient. Catch tomatoes, greens, and roses--afterward, it can be used to stash gardening tools, all in one useful basket. Buy at UncommonGoods $ 62

City Picker Raised Bed Grow Box When I only had a small deck for an outdoor space, the City Picker was wonderful for growing tomatoes, strawberries, jalapenos, and other produce. At just 20"X24", this self-watering, raised garden bed on wheels fits just about anywhere. It has a mulch cover to prevent weeds from crowding produce, and due to the system design, produce grows better than in a pot or even the ground. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Modern Sprout Garden Jar Herb Kit (Set of 2) Free shipping on orders over $99 For someone with just a windowsill or a small, sunny space, give the chicest of hydroponic mason jar planters for herbs. These are paired so your recipient will get two, with options such as non-GMO basil & parsley, rosemary, mint, and more. Since fresh herbs are always lovely to have on hand, and these are just such pretty frosted-glass colored jars, they make a fantastic gift for anyone with a green thumb or a chef! Buy at Food52 $ 48

Click And Grow Smart Garden 3 Even in the darkest dungeon home, a Click and Grow garden will grow herbs, flowers, and produce due to the built-in grow-light system. Get homegrown, pesticide-free food no matter where you live. Available in a small and larger sizes, this is a fantastic gift (even if you want to keep it yourself!). Buy at Sur La Table $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Horti Plant Subscriptions and Gift Bundles I love the idea of giving a plant subscription to your favorite indoor gardener. NYC-based Horti offers 3, 6, and 12-month options, as well as one-time gift purchases. They’ve smartly grouped plants by pet-friendly, low-light, and rare plants. Other picks include a mini-jungle, gift cards, or the nice-smelling bundle, which is a plant and botanical candle duo. The brand also offers attractive planter options for the new plant buddies. Shop at Horti $

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.