The Best Gifts For Gen Z Folks, According to a Gen Z’er

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The time has come to get that Gen Z’er in your life a gift for the holidays. As a member of Gen Z (and a shopping editor) myself, I’m an expert on what should be at the top of your mind when shopping for a Zoomer. The demographic itself has had a trajectory like no other. Yes, some of us make a living off dancing on TikTok, while others have revolutionized what it means to be an activist in today’s day and age.

Of course, there are those who work corporate 9-5 jobs and some who are just still figuring themselves out—all valid and all equally as cool! Truly, get you a generation who does it all! Why do I mention this? Because despite our many widespread interests, shopping for gifts for Gen Z—for the most part—isn’t exactly easy, but I’m here to walk you through it.

Perhaps you’re shopping for someone who is chronically online (if you don’t know what this means, it’s safe to say this doesn’t apply) or someone who is decidedly not. Either way, assessing the making of what Gen Z wants this year includes finding an array of new tech products that are easy to use and have an instant satisfaction factor that comes along with it.

For the beauty lover, you’ll want to get just about anything that our favorite celebrities use; the same goes for fashion. Other areas include chic home decor, wellness products that stop us from having a “menty b” (aka mental breakdown) every two seconds, and other miscellaneous finds. If it makes us feel good or confident while using, you’ve found the key to the best gifts for Gen Z.

Below, I’ve compiled a list of products any Gen Z’er will be thrilled to receive. Trust me—this guide has got the juice.

Diptyque Candle Gift Set We can’t get enough of Diptyque candles. This limited-edition mini set makes it, so we have five of them to light up whenever we want to feel relaxed and at home. Buy At Nordstrom $ 100 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Slip Silk Pillowcase The simplest, quickest way to add a luxe feel to any bedroom is with a silk pillowcase, and this one from Slip is incomparable to other options available. It feels good and will make you feel refreshed when you wake up all while preventing unruly bedhead. Buy At Amazon $ 90 Free Returns | Free Shipping

AD by Crocs: Classic Lined Overpuff Clogs No, Crocs are not just for toddlers and chefs—we actually think they’re cool—especially these clogs with a puff design. Buy At Crocs $ 65

Chamberlain Coffee Matcha No Gen Z gift guide would be complete without including an addition from the Gen Z queen herself, Emma Chamberlain. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Kosas Revealer Concealer Kosas’ Revealer Concealer is described as a concealer meets eye cream, and it leaves no creases under your eyes. Buy At Amazon $ 28

Prada Paradoxe Perfume This is another new launch that has made quite an impression in a matter of only months. A warm floral scent with notes of neroli bud, white amber, and white musk, leaves an intense but subtle trail on the skin for hours. Buy At Sephora $ 87 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Stoney Clover Lane Large Pouch Gen Z loves a monogrammed moment. These pouches from Stoney Clover Lane come in so many fun colors, are spacious, and are customizable. Buy At Saks 5th Avenue $ 78 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Down from $399 Not to shade a certain company, but if you’re looking for a pair of headphones that are actually good, these headphones from Sony are probably more in your lane. It’s the latest craze over the on-the-clock app and they really are worth the hype. Buy At Amazon $ 350 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Ian Charms The Icon Necklace Ever heard of dopamine dressing? Just like claw clips, colorful beaded pearl necklaces have remained in style. We’re dressing to heal our inner child after all. Buy At Nordstrom $ 190 Free Returns | Free Shipping