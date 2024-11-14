The Best Gifts For Gen Z Folks, According to a Gen Z’er

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The time has come to get that Gen Z’er in your life a gift for the holidays. As a member of Gen Z (and a shopping editor) myself, I’m an expert on what should be at the top of your mind when shopping for a Zoomer. The demographic itself has had a trajectory like no other. Yes, some of us make a living off dancing on TikTok, while others have revolutionized what it means to be an activist in today’s day and age.
Of course, there are those who work corporate 9-5 jobs and some who are just still figuring themselves out—all valid and all equally as cool! Truly, get you a generation who does it all! Why do I mention this? Because despite our many widespread interests, shopping for gifts for Gen Z—for the most part—isn’t exactly easy, but I’m here to walk you through it.
Perhaps you’re shopping for someone who is chronically online (if you don’t know what this means, it’s safe to say this doesn’t apply) or someone who is decidedly not. Either way, assessing the making of what Gen Z wants this year includes finding an array of new tech products that are easy to use and have an instant satisfaction factor that comes along with it.
For the beauty lover, you’ll want to get just about anything that our favorite celebrities use; the same goes for fashion. Other areas include chic home decor, wellness products that stop us from having a “menty b” (aka mental breakdown) every two seconds, and other miscellaneous finds. If it makes us feel good or confident while using, you’ve found the key to the best gifts for Gen Z.
Below, I’ve compiled a list of products any Gen Z’er will be thrilled to receive. Trust me—this guide has got the juice.
The simplest, quickest way to add a luxe feel to any bedroom is with a silk pillowcase, and this one from Slip is incomparable to other options available. It feels good and will make you feel refreshed when you wake up all while preventing unruly bedhead.
No Gen Z gift guide would be complete without including an addition from the Gen Z queen herself, Emma Chamberlain.
Not to shade a certain company, but if you’re looking for a pair of headphones that are actually good, these headphones from Sony are probably more in your lane. It’s the latest craze over the on-the-clock app and they really are worth the hype.