The Best Gifts For Gen Z Folks, According to a Gen Z’er

The time has come to get that Gen Z’er in your life a gift for the holidays. Allow me to break it down for you as a fellow member of Gen Z myself what should be top of mind when crossing off your shopping list. The demographic itself has had a trajectory like no other. Yes, some of us make a living off dancing on TikTok, while others have revolutionized what it means to be an activist in today’s day and age. Of course, there are those who work corporate 9-5 jobs and some who are just still figuring themselves out—all valid and all equally as cool! Truly, get you a generation who does it all! Why do I mention this? Because despite our many widespread interests, shopping for gifts for Gen Z—for the most part—isn’t exactly easy, but I’m here to walk you through it.

Perhaps you’re shopping for someone who is chronically online (if you don’t know what this means, it’s safe to say this doesn’t apply) or someone who is decidedly not. Either way, to assess the making of what Gen Z wants this year includes finding an array of new tech products that are easy to use and have an instant satisfaction factor that comes along with it. For the beauty lover, you’ll want to get just about anything that our favorite celebrities use; same goes for fashion. Other areas include chic home decor, wellness products that stop us from having a “menty b” every two seconds, and other miscellaneous finds. If it makes us feel good or confident while using, you’ve found the key to the best gifts for Gen Z.

Below, I’ve compiled a list of products any Gen Z’er will be thrilled to receive. Trust me—this guide has got the juice.

Diptyque Candle Gift Set We can't get enough of Diptyque candles. This limited-edition mini set makes it, so we have five of them to light up whenever we want to feel relaxed and at home.

Slip Silk Pillowcase The simplest, quickest way to add a luxe feel to any bedroom is with a silk pillowcase, and this one from Slip is incomparable to other options available. It feels good and will make you feel refreshed when you wake up all while preventing unruly bedhead.

Urban Sophistication Puffer Phone Case Do they have a large obnoxious puffer coat you love and wear religiously? This iPhone case is basically that—but for your phone.

Chamberlain Coffee Matcha No Gen Z gift guide would be complete without including an addition from the Gen Z queen herself, Emma Chamberlain.

Kosas Revealer Concealer Kosas' Revealer Concealer is described as a concealer meets eye cream, and it leaves no creases under your eyes.

Uggs Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot Each Ugg season crowns a new king to completely blow up on social media. This year it was the Classic Ultra Mini Platform, and for good reason. Pair them with any pair of pants, skirts, or dresses for a stylish yet comfy feel.

Prada Paradoxe Perfume This perfume from Prada is another new launch that has made quite an impression in a matter of only months. A warm floral scent with notes of neroli bud, white amber, and white musk, leaves an intense but subtle trail on the skin for hours.

Stoney Clover Lane Large Pouch Gen Z loves a monogrammed moment. These pouches from Stoney Clover Lane come in so many fun colors, are spacious, and are customizable.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Not to shade a certain company, but if you're looking for a pair of headphones that are actually good, these headphones from Sony are probably more in your lane. It's the latest craze over the on-the-clock app and they really are worth the hype.

Ian Charms The Icon Necklace Ever heard of dopamine dressing? Just like claw clips, colorful beaded pearl necklaces have remained in style. We're dressing to heal our inner child after all.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulenerable Melting Blush We love Rare Beauty (and Selena Gomez), and this ultra-pigmented blush is unbeatable. Plus, one percent of each sale is donated to mental health charities.

Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment This year, Hailey Bieber launched her long-awaited beauty brand Rhode. While her other products are just as fab, this Peptide Lip Treatment is seriously life changing.