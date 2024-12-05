The Best Self-Care Gifts to Help Soothe Post-Election Dread

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s face it—this election year has been a whirlwind, and if you’re feeling like you need a little self-care to get through the holidays (or, let’s be real, just life), you’re not alone.

Whether you’re looking for calming comforts, a fun distraction, or simply a gift that feels like a hug in product form, we’ve rounded up the ultimate guide of self-care gifts to soothe even the most frazzled souls in this post-election period.

Bose Immersive Audio Open Ear Earbuds These cutting-edge earbuds not only give you amazing sound quality, but they are also so comfortable with their snug but comfortable, cuff-like fit. The open-ear design ensures you can stay connected to your surroundings while also enjoying private, immersive sound. Perfect for multitaskers who want to listen to a calming podcast, or even one that talks about everything that went wrong during… well, you know. Buy At Amazon $ 249 Free Shipping Buy At Bose $ 249

Rose Garden Aromatic Oil Reed Diffuser Transform your space into a calm, fragrant oasis with this flameless and smokeless diffuser. Made in the USA, this rose-scented diffuser is a chic addition to any room, and a gentle reminder to pause and take a deep breath and breathe. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket The ultimate stress reliever, this weighted blanket is hand-knit from sustainable cotton, offering a hug-like experience that’s perfect for anxious nights post-election. These weighted blankets are eco-friendly, machine washable, and available in different colors and weights for a customizable cozy experience. Buy At Bearaby $ 199 Free Shipping

Patchology Chill Mode Hydrating Under Eye Patches Had a rough night of perpetual doomscrolling? These cannabis-infused eye gels will help you at least fake the look of having eight hours of sleep. Formulated with hydrating snow mushroom extract and calming botanicals, they’re a quick fix for tired, stressed-out eyes. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses For the days you’d rather hide your emotions behind oversized shades, Anine Bing’s Indio Sunglasses have you covered, literally. Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity, these sunnies are big enough to hide puffy eyes (yes, we’ve been crying, too). Buy At Revolve $ 200 Free Shipping

Eberjay Pajama Set The coziest pajamas you’ll ever own, Eberjey’s Gisele set combines sustainable, buttery, soft TENCEL Modal fibers with timeless style that are just perfect for when you need to cry yourself to sleep. Oprah loves them, and so will you. Buy At Eberjey $ 148 Free Shipping

The Big Activity Book for Anxious People Part coloring book, part journal, and fully relatable, this activity book is designed to help you laugh through and distract yourself from your worries. ‘The Big Activity Book for Anxious People’ is the perfect activity for anyone who wants to take a little break from post-election dread; you’ll get to read about other weird/scary things to take your mind off of what’s about to happen in Washington, like reading soothing facts about hand sanitizer, or fun facts about aging. Trust us, you won’t be thinking about the election after just a few minutes. Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

