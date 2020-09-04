From Secretaries to Teaching Aides, These Are Best Gifts for Teachers Who Are Back Teaching In-Person.

As students begin to head back to school, parents may be thinking of a special way to show their appreciation to the teachers who are back teaching in-person this fall. After all, while an end-of-the-school year gift is traditional, this school year isn’t exactly like the year before it, making back-to-school gifts a considerable option to consider this year instead. To help gift your favorite teacher with items they will actually use, we rounded up eight items sure to be a lifesaver to teachers, aides, and principals alike. From mask straps to sanitizer holders, ahead are the best gifts for teachers who are back teaching this year.
Ashley Erin Designs Mask/Sunglass Strap
This colorful mask strap (which can be worn around the neck) simplifies the mask application process by providing removable clips to clamp onto facial masks, guaranteeing fast access to facial coverings of any kind.
Nude Rainbow Hand Sanitizer Keychain Case Holder
Since hand sanitizer is a must-have essential for both students and teachers alike, make sure your teacher keeps his or her sanitizer in close reach with this sanitizer holder, which fits nicely on any keychain or backpack.
RUYE No Touch Handheld EDC Keychain Tool
This handheld keychain tool can be a godsend to any teacher returning back to the classroom, as it opens doors, presses buttons, and can be used as a touch-screen tool, preventing hands from touching potentially contaminated surfaces in the building.
Rifle Paper Co. School Personalized Flat Notes
Any school secretary will appreciate these gorgeous flat notes, which offer a special customized lettering option to make this gift feel a lot more personal.
HoMedics UV-CLEAN Portable Sanitizer Bag
Help everyone go back to the classroom safely with this UV-C LED light powered sanitizer bag, which cleans keys, glasses, and wallets in just one minute.
ban.do Stainless Steel Thermal Mug-Emerald Super Bloom
6. , $27.95
https://www.bando.com/products/stainless-steel-thermal-mug-emerald-super-bloom
From hearty soups to iced coffee, this thermal mug stores liquids effectively, while also bringing a cheerful pop of color to any teacher’s desk.
Modern Picnic Modern Insulated Lunch Bag
If your best friend/mom/sister is returning back to the classroom this fall, help her store all her essentials in this purse-like lunch box, which features a magnetic closure to ensure easy access to snacks, pens, and phones, and more.
The AIRism Mask
Let’s be real: every school teacher will be wearing a facial mask this year. And while disposable masks definitely suffice, why not up their stash with this three-pack of washable masks that keep the skin cool (thanks to added moisture-wicking fabric), and make breathing a lot easier.