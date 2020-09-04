From Secretaries to Teaching Aides, These Are Best Gifts for Teachers Who Are Back Teaching In-Person.

As students begin to head back to school, parents may be thinking of a special way to show their appreciation to the teachers who are back teaching in-person this fall. After all, while an end-of-the-school year gift is traditional, this school year isn’t exactly like the year before it, making back-to-school gifts a considerable option to consider this year instead. To help gift your favorite teacher with items they will actually use, we rounded up eight items sure to be a lifesaver to teachers, aides, and principals alike. From mask straps to sanitizer holders, ahead are the best gifts for teachers who are back teaching this year.

Ashley Erin Designs Mask/Sunglass Strap This colorful mask strap (which can be worn around the neck) simplifies the mask application process by providing removable clips to clamp onto facial masks, guaranteeing fast access to facial coverings of any kind. Buy on Etsy $ 20

Nude Rainbow Hand Sanitizer Keychain Case Holder Since hand sanitizer is a must-have essential for both students and teachers alike, make sure your teacher keeps his or her sanitizer in close reach with this sanitizer holder, which fits nicely on any keychain or backpack. Buy on Etsy $ 16

RUYE No Touch Handheld EDC Keychain Tool This handheld keychain tool can be a godsend to any teacher returning back to the classroom, as it opens doors, presses buttons, and can be used as a touch-screen tool, preventing hands from touching potentially contaminated surfaces in the building. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rifle Paper Co. School Personalized Flat Notes Any school secretary will appreciate these gorgeous flat notes, which offer a special customized lettering option to make this gift feel a lot more personal. Buy on Rifle Paper Co. $ 65

HoMedics UV-CLEAN Portable Sanitizer Bag Help everyone go back to the classroom safely with this UV-C LED light powered sanitizer bag, which cleans keys, glasses, and wallets in just one minute. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping

ban.do Stainless Steel Thermal Mug-Emerald Super Bloom 6. , $27.95 https://www.bando.com/products/stainless-steel-thermal-mug-emerald-super-bloom From hearty soups to iced coffee, this thermal mug stores liquids effectively, while also bringing a cheerful pop of color to any teacher’s desk. Buy on Amazon $ 28

Modern Picnic Modern Insulated Lunch Bag If your best friend/mom/sister is returning back to the classroom this fall, help her store all her essentials in this purse-like lunch box, which features a magnetic closure to ensure easy access to snacks, pens, and phones, and more. Buy on Food52 $ 149