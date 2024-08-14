My Head-to-Toe Golf Uniform That Performs on and Off the Course

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As I approach my 40th birthday (cue mild panic attack), I’ve increasingly been looking for golf apparel that retains all the stretchiness of my favorite athleisure while also looking a bit sophisticated for the course. Sure, a hoodie and sweats are super comfortable, but unless you want to get kicked out of the club, I don’t recommend wearing them when you’re headed to play golf.

Fortunately, there are plenty of surprisingly affordable golf brands offering timeless clothing with performance chops that look fantastic on the course without screaming “GOLF.”

With moisture-wicking abilities, classy cuts, and excellent range of motion, the items in my current golf uniform are perfect for everything from eighteen holes to upscale dinners to hassle-free travel. Read ahead and check out my favorite golf uniform, which is perfect for transitioning from summer to fall.

Radmor Perkins Crew Sweatshirt Radmor is all about sustainable and stylish golf clothes that don’t compromise on performance. I’ve been a huge fan of pretty much everything the brand makes, and for cooler outings, I have been rocking the Perkins Crewneck sweatshirt. The blend of organic cotton and elastane is amazingly soft, and the trim fit will make this layer one of the better-looking sweatshirts in your arsenal. Buy At Radmor Golf $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vuori Ace Polo Another brand that has mastered the balance between style and function, Vuori’s Ace Polo is perfect for the links and the lounge. The lightweight polyester blend keeps sweat in check and helps prevent overheating, giving you a premium polo with none of the stodginess or stiffness of your dad’s polos. Buy At Vuori $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DUER No Sweat Short I’ve reluctantly ditched my elastic sweatpants and started wearing shorts with zippers, buttons, and belt loops. Luckily, DUER excels at making apparel for grown-ups that doesn’t sacrifice in the flexibility (or fun) department while also keeping sweat marks and odor at bay. Best of all? These shorts are *almost* as comfy as my sweats. Buy At DUER $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reigning Champs Coach Stretch Knit Jogger If I’m going to wear pants for an outing (golf or otherwise), I’m going to gravitate towards the Reigning Champ Coach’s collection. The Coach Slim Jogger is fashionable enough for the golf course while retaining all the joys of jogger life: snug and supple. Buy At Reigning Champ $ 135

HOKA Transport Everyday Running Shoe No laces, but all the support? Yes, please! HOKA has made my life very simple with the Transport, a shoe I can slip on and thrive in on various terrains. Buy At Hoka $ 150

Lé Bent Targeted Cushion 3/4 Crew Trail Sock These are, without a doubt, the most comfortable, performance-forward wool socks on the market. Ideal for just about everything, whether it be golf or a business dinner. Buy At Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reigning Champ Monogram 5-Panel Cap This handsome five-panel cap is made of 100 percent wool and has a stretchy band, allowing for a perfect fit and temperature regulation where you need it most. Buy At Reigning Champ $ 55

Arcade The Futureweave Unisex Vapor Belt I’m not a belt guy. Like a tie, a belt usually feels restrictive and unnecessary to me, but Aracade’s belts are the exception. Arcade first made a splash with stretchy belts that featured smart, slim buckles that never get in the way. The Futureweave is its best-looking belt to date and its lightweight, woven webbing moves with you for peak comfort. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: