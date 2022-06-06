The Best Graduation Gifts for Students That Love Tech

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With graduations happening again, finding the right gift for your child, sibling, cousin, friend or other various family members can be difficult. Especially if the graduate is into tech, finding a product that not only fits their personality but also has the most up-to-date technology to it can feel overwhelming. Now it may surprise some that a good tech gift does not have to be the latest, greatest model of something, but simply an item that uses technology in a unique or useful way.

Obviously, when it comes to gifts, there is a large personal component to it. However, the tech items on this list can work for nearly any graduate. Whether your graduating student loves food, photography, music, or reading, there is a tech gift that will fit them perfectly. Check out the list below to see the best tech gifts for graduating students.

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset When it comes to fun tech gadgets, the Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset is one of the best. Chock full of unique virtual reality games, immersive movie and streaming capabilities and even a number of exciting workout programs, the virtual reality headset is built to scratch every tech itch. The device has virtual borders, so it can keep the user safe even when they are fully immersed in the game. The headset also comes with three free months of YouTube Premium, so your graduate can watch videos and listen to music easily through the Meta Quest 2. Buy at Best Buy $ 300

Apple Watch Series 7 With Nike Sport Band If you are looking for tech with more of a fitness focus, the Apple Watch Series 7 with Nike Sport Band is the right option. The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the most comprehensive smartwatches on the market with a number of unique features including direct messaging and calls from your connected smartphone, a number of watch-compatible apps and dozens of fitness and health tracking metrics. The Nike Sport Band stands up well to sweat and the two companies collaborated to have the Nike Run Club app pre-loaded onto the device. Buy at Nike $ 500

Philips Essential Air Fryer For graduating students with a more culinary side, the Philips Essential Air Fryer is the way to go. Air fryers have seen a massive bump in popularity over the last few years, serving as a healthy and easy way to cook up delicious meals fast. The Philips Essential Air Fryer is one of the best on the market with seven preset cooking options and an LED display to ensure the easiest possible preparation. The air fryer also comes with a keep warm function that lasts up to 30 minutes so even if they aren’t ready to eat right away, the food will stay toasty warm. Buy at Sur La Table $ 150

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug² When it comes to tech gifts many options can be big and overblown. However, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug² might be the choice that gets used the most. The smart mug is designed to perfectly regulate the temperature of your drink for up to 80 minutes at a time. This is absolutely crucial when it comes to drinking coffee or tea when the temperature goes from nuclear hot to frigidly cold in what only seems like a matter of seconds. The coaster underneath the mug also doubles as a charger, so even for the fanciest tea parties, you’ll be able to pull out the Ember Mug and enjoy the beverage at just the right temperature. Buy at Best Buy $ 150

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones If you are looking for a gift for a music lover, there are few options better than the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. The headphones have arguably the best active noise canceling technology on the market and come in an over ear size for better comfort as you listen. Additionally, the headphones are built with the signature Bose sound quality for comprehensively powerful audio. With a 24-hour battery life, it is easy to wear the headphones for days at a time without having to worry about constantly recharging them. Buy at Best Buy $ 280

Kindle Paperwhite While reading may be one of the oldest activities, there is brand new technology being added to it with the Kindle Paperwhite. This e-reader has a unique screen that does not glare in the sun and looks like a real book. Additionally, the Kindle has a glowing screen that can be used at night time when there isn’t enough light. Furthermore, the e-reader is completely waterproof and has 8GB of internal storage so you can download hundreds of books at a time and carry them with you in a single device. There are also models with more storage capacity if you want to get them as an option with a library’s worth of books at a time. Buy at Amazon $ 140

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera When it comes to photography, a classic digital camera is always a great choice as a gift. The Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera is a solid choice that falls on the more affordable side of the scale when it comes to quality cameras. The digital camera is designed with 24.1 Megapixels and has eye-detecting technology, so it is able to recognize faces from further away and focus on them. The camera can also be used to shoot 4K UHD video and serve as a great tool for amateur filmmakers as well. Buy at Best Buy $ 700

