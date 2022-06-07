The Best Green Powder to Add to Your Next Smoothie

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Greens are a great type of vegetables that are nutritious, filling, and can be used to satisfy hunger. They are rich in antioxidants and vitamins and are essential to a healthy diet. Unfortunately, eating a healthy serving of green veggies every day isn't always feasible, and sometimes we need more than actual vegetables s to boost nutrients.

Green powders are a great way to get a daily dose of vitamins and minerals found in green veggies. Plus, many green powders contain added nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants that can give you energy and healthy digestion. If you want to get the healthiest greens powder, you should start by looking for a brand made from natural ingredients, offers multiple servings, and has a good amount of well-balanced nutrients. We found the best green powders with these features. Take a look below to check out our favorites.

Key Considerations

What healthy ingredients do green powders have?

Many super greens powders are loaded with spinach, kale, wheatgrass, spirulina and chlorella. These superfoods are packed with essential phytonutrients and alkaline foods that provide antioxidants crucial to boosting your body's immunity. Think of all your green veggies, and they most likely are an ingredient in greens powders.

How many times a day should I consume greens powders?

One scoop of super greens powders a day should suffice. A scoop of these powders is packed with nutrition, so as long as you have a healthy balanced diet, this should be all you need. You want to use greens powders as a supplement and not as a replacement for your regular fruits and veggies intake.

Scouted's Tips

Your mother always told you to make sure you eat your leafy green vegetables, and now with a super greens powder, you can easily follow your mom's advice. Greens powders are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants your body needs. So, if you are in the market to start stepping up your greens intake, consider the following tips to ensure you get the best greens powder.

Greens powder ingredients vary. Most of them will include a healthy dose of greens (spinach, kale, parsley, and other greens), seaweeds, algae, probiotics and fibers, and digestive enzymes.

Try to find a superfood powder that contains lecithin. Lecithin adds a creamy, smooth texture to the powder, making it more appealing and tasty. In addition, Lecithin may help with cognitive performance and improved memory.

Get creative with your green powder! For example, put a scoop in your pancake batter or scrambled eggs for a super breakfast. Use it on soups and sprinkle it on salads. And, of course, adding the powder to a smoothie is always a great option!

Finally, enjoy your greens powder but don't overdo it! If your stomach feels unsettled after every time you take, consider switching to another brand or consult with your physician to see what they recommend.

Biohm Greens Powder Supplement This product is a blend of whole foods and probiotics, and it includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables as well as soybeans. This option is a great addition to any smoothie or juice drink for a boost of nutrients. It is packed with immune-boosting superfoods like spinach leaves, maca root, alfalfa leaf, wheatgrass, barley grass, and probiotics. Pros: Certified organic. No artificial ingredients Cons: It has a slight chalky taste Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Super Greens Superfood Powder This option has a blend of organic fruits, veggies and seeds that combine for a delicious and nutritious experience. This option contains 40 nourishing superfoods that help your body feel revitalized. It is also packed with probiotics, enzymes and antioxidants. Pros: Gluten-free. No sugar added Cons: Can clump a little in drinks Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Super Greens Powder Daily Green Juice Drink If you are looking for an option that is easy to take, look no further. This product contains powerful organic acids and minerals and provides a refreshing taste to your food. This option is packed with essential phytonutrients. The balance of phytonutrients may aid in a healthy immune system. Pros: Green apple sorbet flavored. It contains organic prebiotic fiber, which helps with digestion Cons: Includes organic stevia extract, which some individuals may find gives it too much of a sweet taste Buy at Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.