7 Grilling Essentials to Level Up Your Next Summer BBQ

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to whip out the grill and have an outdoor feast with friends and family. Unless you have a grilling connoisseur at your disposal (or are one yourself!), you may need a little help upgrading your lineup of basic essentials. With that said, we’ve gathered up some of the best grilling supplies you’ll want to add to your cart so you can host those outdoor barbecues for the books (and don’t forget your sunscreen while you’re at it!)

ThermoPro TempSpike 500FT Truly Wireless Meat Thermometer Down from $100 One of the most challenging parts of grilling is figuring out when the meat is fully cooked. Snag this meat thermometer that can do the hard work for you in seconds with its fast reading system. It connects via Bluetooth to the corresponding app, where you can see the current temperature and how many degrees until it’s cooked properly. There’s also the option to set an alarm so you know you won’t overcook your meat, making it helpful for those newbie grillers. Buy At Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Schmidt Brothers BBQ Ash 4-Piece Grill Set When it comes to those grill essentials, you’ll want to grab this four-piece set that comes with a stainless steel spatula, pitchfork, basting brush, and tongs. The wooden handles provide a sturdy grip, whether picking up a pork chop or flipping over a burger. If you have hooks on your grill, you can hang them to keep them nearby for easy access or on a nearby table within arm’s reach. Buy At Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BBQ Non-Stick Large Mesh Grilling Bags + Basting Brush Set Down from $30 Use mesh grilling bags to keep your grill clean and free from food residue. These bags are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees and are great for grilling vegetables, meats, and other barbecue favorites. When it comes time to clean, simply put the bags in the dishwasher, and you’ll be all set for next time. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Weetiee Bristle Free Grill Brush and Scraper There’s nothing worse than opening the grill to find it dirty and not ready to use. If that sounds familiar, you’ll want to have a grill brush handy to get into the nooks and crannies of the grates. Its long handle gives you ample room to maneuver around the grill while stainless steel bristles do the heavy lifting. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pamase Grill BBQ Caddy Between the food and grilling supplies, it’s easy to let your lineup get disorganized. This grilling caddy makes it simple to organize those spatulas, pitchforks, tongs, and brushes with its hooks while leaving room for paper towels and spices in the four built-in dividers. This caddy can come in handy whether grilling or camping when you need everything in one spot at a moment's notice. Buy At Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Firsgrill Drip Grease Bucket Pellet grills require a grease bucket to catch the grease and other residue that will build up during the process. This stainless steel grease bucket will spare a gnarly grease stain on your floor while seamlessly blending into the background grilling. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays Down from $33 Take your barbecue to the next level with these grilling prep and serving trays that’ll make your guests feel like they’re at a restaurant. The red tray can be used to prepare the meat while the black one can be used to serve the meat—it’s a pretty seamless process. Plus, they are shatter-resistant so hot food and meat and seafood won’t damage them after use making them good for years to come. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.