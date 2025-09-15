Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

According to the National Council on Aging, millions of people will experience hair loss by the time they are 50 years old. Although it’s normal to shed between 50 and 100 strands of hair per day, several factors, from hormones to stress, can cause excessive hair thinning.

If you’re experiencing significant hair loss, there are plenty of treatments that may help. It’s always best to consult with your doctor and devise a strategic treatment, but there are plenty of over-the-counter at-home solutions.

“If you have not blocked the underlying reason for the hair loss in a hair loss situation, you should not proceed with aggressive hair growth stimulation, like minoxidil or low-level laser therapy, until you have done some blood work to rule out nutritional deficiencies or internal causes,” says William Gaunitz, FWTS, a certified trichologist.

Once you’ve ruled out underlying factors that could be causing hair thinning, your doctor may also give you the green light for at-home options such as laser caps, serums, and supplements.

Ahead, we spoke with dermatologists and trichologists to get the lowdown on the best home hair growth treatments.

How Do Hair Growth Treatments Work?

“Hair growth treatments either work by blocking the underlying reason for the hair loss by blocking the binding of negative hormones to the follicle receptor or by blocking the inflammation,” says Gaunitz. “Another way would be to internally supply the correct nutrients in the form of nutritional supplementation, which would allow for correction of the growth cycle.”

You’ll want to consult with a doctor to determine the best way to approach your specific hair loss.

What Are Some Key Ingredients in Hair Growth Treatments?

There are a few common ingredients you’ll find in hair growth treatments. According to Dr. Nazanin Saedi, a board certified dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA, it’s important to remember that not all of the ingredients will stimulate growth by themselves; however, they often work together to promote growth and nourish the scalp.

Minoxidil

Minoxidil is one of the most studied and clinically-proven hair growth ingredients, according to Dr. Saedi. “It’s found in over-the-counter (Rogaine, Regain, etc.) products, and it works by improving blood flow to the scalp and prolonging hair’s growth phase,” she explains. “It’s proven to slow thinning and increase the density or thickness of the hair.”

Exosomes

According to Dr. Robin Smith, a doctor of regenerative medicine and co-founder of Exoceuticals, exosomes have a direct impact on the metabolism and behavior of target cells. which may help combat hair shedding. “Exosomes deliver concentrated factors, essential vitamins, and peptides to restore and optimize the scalp environment to promote a natural, healthy hair growth cycle and improve the appearance of hair,” she tells The Daily Beast.

Rosemary oil

You’ll often see rosemary oil listed as an ingredient in over-the-counter hair growth products. “Rosemary oil may help with hair growth because of its anti-inflammatory properties and by improving blood flow to the scalp,” says Dr. Saedi.

Who Can Benefit From At-Home Hair Loss Treatments?

In general, anyone noticing progressive thinning, a widening part, or increased shedding may benefit from hair growth treatments. “[At-home treatments] are especially effective when started early in the hair loss process,” says Dr. Ariel Ostad, a double board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. “Both men and women with genetic hair loss, postpartum shedding, or stress-related hair thinning are usually good candidates.”

With that said, you’ll want to consult with your doctor before adding any new type of treatment to your routine, especially if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, have allergies, or sensitive skin.

The Best Hair Growth Treatments

Hairmax PowerFlex 272 Laser Cap The Hairmax PowerFlex 272 Laser Cap is an FDA-approved device that has been shown to increase hair growth by 129 hairs per square inch after six months of use. The device works by using 272 medical-grade lasers with 1360mW of energy that target hair follicles directly to stimulate hair growth. Unlike some other laser treatments, this cap doesn't build up heat underneath, so it's more comfortable during the treatment, and it targets the full scalp. For optimal results, it's recommended to be worn for seven minutes per day. Hairmax touts a 93 percent success rate from users who said they notice visible results within three to six months. Plus, it's designed to help treat androgenetic alopecia, male and female pattern hair loss, menopause related hair loss, and age-related hair loss. Shop At Amazon

Solaris Laboratories NY Hair Growth-Enhancing Light Therapy Scalp Massage Scalp health is at the core of healthy hair growth. Just like the pores on our faces, when our follicles get clogged, our growth cycle becomes stagnant. Using a scalp massager may help support hair growth by boosting circulation to the scalp and helping to keep follicles clear of product buildup, dead skin cells, and other impurities. This electric device does the work for you and is supercharged with red LED light therapy to help supercharge results. See At Macy's

Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil for Hair and Scalp This rosemary oil-infused pre-shampoo treatment helps give the scalp and strands an extra deep clean without stripping while boosting blood flow to the scalp. Like a liquid multivitamin for your hair, this oil also contains additional hair growth-boosting ingredients, including biotin and castor oil for added oomph. See At Look Fantastic

Rogaine Women’s Foam Rogaine’s main ingredient is minoxidil, which has been clinically proven to help with hair growth. Minoxidil helps hair thinning by stimulating hair follicles and allowing them to be in the growth phase for an extended period, allowing for regrowth. Dr. Smith also recommends Rogaine because topical treatments deliver active ingredients directly to the scalp and hair follicles to enhance the environment for optimal follicular fertility, hydration, and support, which allows you to see results faster than other treatments. In fact, Rogaine has been shown to provide four times more hair regrowth in just 16 weeks. See At Rogaine

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum for Thinning Hair If you’re looking for a clean, plant-powered hair growth serum that doesn’t contain minoxidil, sulfates, or parabens, this bestselling hair growth serum is an excellent choice. It’s infused with natural anti-thinning ingredients, including caffeine to stimulate scalp circulation and turmeric, which has been shown to help boost hair density, according to the brand. The best part? The formula has been shown to improve the signs of shedding in just 90 days. See At Kohl’s

Nutrafol If you're in the market for a supplement as opposed to a topical solution or light therapy to help stimulate hair growth, then Nutrafol is a solid option. “Nutrafol contains a proprietary Synergen Complex, which includes standardized phytoactives with clinically tested anti-inflammatory, stress-adaptogenic, antioxidant, and dihydrotestosterone-inhibiting properties,” says Dr. Saedi. “Nutrafol also contains amino acids, marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, organic kelp, and vitamins and minerals that have been identified to play a role in the stress response as well as gut, thyroid, and hair health.” Buy At Nutrafol

iRestore Red Light Therapy Helmet If you’re looking for a more affordable red light therapy helmet, the iRestore Red Light Therapy Helmet is a solid option at a more approachable price point. This helmet is engineered with 120 red light lasers that have been shown to help grow back hair within three to six months. It requires a 75-minute time commitment (25 minutes / three days per week) and offers top scalp, hair line, and crown coverage. See At Amazon

Plated Hair Serum “Exosomal growth factors have shown promise in repairing and renewing the health of the skin and scalp,” Dr. Saedi explains. “Plated’s serum also contains Biotin and hyaluronic acid to help strengthen the hair shaft, as well as turmeric and other antioxidants and botanical extracts to help reduce scalp irritation and inflammation.” See At Plated

Foligrowth Nutraceutical If you think your hair loss is caused by nutritional deficiencies, then you may benefit from a supplement. “This is a very well-rounded nutritional supplement that is specifically targeting the core reasons for nutritional hair loss, which happens to be one of the most overlooked reasons for hair thinning,” says Gaunitz. “It will maximize hair growth by delivering back those key nutrients and highly absorbable forms.” See At Amazon

Ds Laboratories Stimuroller Microneedle Tool for Hair While experts agree that the research showing that microneedling the scalp to help with hair thinning is still scant, the idea of creating tiny microwounds to stimulate blood flow seems to be a promising treatment when used with other modalities. See At Macy’s

