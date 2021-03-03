This Vacuum May Be Small, But My Home Has Never Been Cleaner

In the new year, I have implemented the one minute rule (from Gretchen Rubin’s The Happiness Project.) If something can be cleaned up in one minute, just do it — this will help your future self. This goes for dirty dishes, laundry piled up on the chair in the corner of my bedroom, and coffee grounds spilled all over the floor in a sleepy morning haze. The laundry and dishes haven’t been a problem, but the spills are a whole other issue. Dirt, dust and crumbs— all of these hit my counter or floor on a daily basis. Since I live in a small space without much carpet, I never found it necessary to buy a large vacuum. But recently, I decided to follow this new rule, and found the perfect vacuum for the job.

Eufy HomeVac Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Eufy HomeVac is a tiny vacuum that is about the size of a water bottle.. It boasts enough suction power to clean up any mess I’ve put in its way, from potting mix, to potato chips, to dog hair. But its real skill is precision. It comes with a 2-in-1 extension. The crevice tool helps clean up hard to reach corners, and the brush attachment that slides on is perfect for getting tiny flecks of dust from my keyboard. All of this is a breeze since it’s extremely lightweight too, weighing only 1.3 pounds. Just about everyday I turn it on and quickly clean up. Once it's full, the head twists off and the filter comes out for easy cleaning. Every other week, I rinse the filter and let it dry, charge it, and like magic the vacuum is brand new again.

Before I got this, I’d probably just take out my broom and sweep up messes like these or worse, ignore them. But soon enough, I couldn’t let myself overlook them and, even if I did clean up, it seemed like some of the mess was left behind. But a handheld vacuum like this was the perfect move. Now, with the help of my eufy HomeVac, my apartment is spotless, and I don’t have to agonize over — or ignore — cleaning up.

