Velvet Hangers Are the Best Way to Save Space

If there’s one thing I have too much of, it’s clothing. I have an emotional attachment to a lot of my clothes, making it hard to organize in a small Brooklyn apartment. One of the easiest ways I found more space, besides sitting in a heap of clothing attempting to Marie Kondo myself, was to invest in some velvet hangers. These things not only keep my clothing from slipping (friction is a scientific marvel) but also help save space. The thin profile allows me to pack more clothing into less space. And right now, Amazon has a few different kinds for you to invest in.

Velvet hangers have given me a sleeker, more organized closet. These hangers may not stand up to a forceful tug or heavy clothing like plastic or wooden hangers will, but I find that to be helpful. It helps me take better care of the clothing I so strongly feel for, though trying to get my boyfriend to adapt the same system has resulted in mass hanger decapitation. So, my word of advice is to be delicate and maybe don’t use these for your winter coats.

