Take Back Your Day With These Liver-Soothing Anti-Hangover Pills That Actually Work

There are few things I look forward to more than going out with my friends and grabbing a drink at a bar around town. This has been a cornerstone of my social life since I was 21 (and possibly before then). However, as I continue to age, my body simply does not bounce back as quickly the next day as it used to, leading to violent hangovers that I never dreamed were possible in my earlier years. Honestly, I used to wake up the day after a night out drinking ready to run a 5K and write a research paper when I was in college, and now I can barely make it out of bed to get a bowl of cereal after a night out. This is largely due to my body not processing the alcoholic enzymes created as quickly or efficiently as it used to in my younger years, alongside severe, alcohol-induced dehydration.

To prevent hangovers, there are a few options: I could either wallow in my self-pity and suffer through them, stop drinking entirely (very unlikely) or find ways to help support my body and liver (and prevent feeling horribly ill the morning after a night out). While there is a slew of alleged hangover cures, from tried-and-true classics like chugging Pedialyte and eating greasy food, to more unusual hangover solutions like taking a shot of pickle juice or popping some Midol (yes, the menstrual relief aid), there are now several different hangover and drinking supplements designed specifically to help you enjoy your night out and reduce your hangover symptoms in the morning. Plus, many of these anti-hangover pills also contain ingredients to help the body and liver detoxify. So, if you are looking for a possible solution to cure (and prevent) your morning-after blues, these hangover recovery supplements might just be the answer.

Cheers Restore Capsules 36 capsules One of the most popular brands on the market today, the Cheers Restore Capsules were one of the first major breakthrough products in the hangover recovery field. By using a high dose of DHM, the pill promotes the breakdown of toxic alcohol byproducts such as acetaldehyde. You take between 2 to 4 capsules right after your last drink and simply let the pills do the rest. While the pills obviously work differently for everyone, Cheers does guarantee that you will feel at least 50 percent better the next day or you can get your money back. Cheers costs $2.92 per dose. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Flyby Recovery Pills 30 capsules Another popular choice, Flyby Recovery Pills follow a similar system as Cheers, but notably expands itself on the ingredient focus. Instead of just crafting the pill to handle the build-up of acetaldehyde, Flyby designed its product to also combat dehydration. By adding sodium, magnesium and potassium alongside DHM, Flyby is built to fight the effects of alcohol on both fronts. You only need to take three capsules before you begin drinking and potentially another three after depending on how you feel. Flyby’s cost per dose can range anywhere from $3 to $1 depending on the number of doses you buy at one time. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Flyby $ 30

The Good Patch After Party Recovery 8 patches If you aren’t the biggest fan of taking pills, The Good Patch After Party Recovery patches are your answer. Instead of taking pills, The Good Patch designed its product to deliver the nutrients and supplements to you through a patch you place on the veinous part of your wrist. In addition to DHM, the patch is packed with Green Tea Extract, Black Pepper Extract and Vitamin B1. The patch being the source of the intake means that you will experience a slower, more sustained release of nutrients throughout the night to continue to support your body as time goes by. The Good Patch only requires one patch throughout the night and the price ranges anywhere from $2.87 to $2.50 per dose depending on how much you buy at once. Buy at Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

H-PROOF The Anytime You Drink Vitamin 40 tablets Much like nearly all other hangover prevention supplements, the H-PROOF The Anytime You Drink Vitamin is packed with a powerful dose of DHM alongside a number of other vitamins, extracts, antioxidants and minerals designed to support your body’s natural alcohol processing. What makes the vitamin different from the more traditional options is that it comes in a chewable tablet that will slowly dissolve in your mouth. The tablets are to be taken after your last drink of the night and come in 3 different flavors. The H-Proof tablets cost $2.95 per dose. Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Morning Recovery: Patent-Pending Liver Detox Drink 6 bottles Instead of tablets or pills or patches, Morning Recovery differentiates itself by putting its formula in drink form. What this does is make the DHM more soluble and theoretically, better absorbed by your body for a more effective dose. Through randomized, double-blind clinical studies, the drink was proven to help users feel up to 80% better the morning after drinking in comparison to a normal night. The only downside to Morning Recovery is that the doses are relatively expensive in comparison to many of its competitors clocking in anywhere between $5 to $6 per dose. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PartySmart 10 pills While PartySmart is simply another anti-hangover pill, what set it apart from the others is its ingredients. The PartySmart pill does not rely on DHM in the way that nearly all other options do. Instead, it uses a number of natural extracts including chicory, Andrographis and grape to serve as the main liver support ingredients. The pill is non-GMO verified and only requires you to take one sometime during the drinking process. Additionally, the PartySmart product is cheaper than many of its competitors at just $1.78 per dose. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier 16 packets For those of us who will not remember to take a pill or tablet while or after we drink, the best we can do is help to alleviate the symptoms of a hangover once they have begun. Liquid IV Hydration Multiplier is a drink mix meant to get you extremely hydrated as quickly as possible. The drink mix is packed with electrolytes and vitamins to help your body recover quicker and easier than ever before. Liquid IV also comes in a Passion Fruit flavor and the company donates servings of Liquid IV to impoverished regions for every purchase. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Blowfish for Hangovers 12 tablets Another hangover treatment instead of a preventative option, Blowfish for Hangovers functions similarly to a dissolvable tablet for stomach discomfort. The Blowfish tablets take a more traditional approach to reducing hangover symptoms with the two major ingredients being Aspirin and caffeine. This is brought directly to you in the form of a fizzy tablet you can drop into any drink and gulp down first thing in the morning. The tablets can also be used to treat headaches and other general pains in your body. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

