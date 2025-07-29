Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are few things I look forward to more than going out with my friends and grabbing a drink at a bar around town. This has been a cornerstone of my social life since I was 21 (and possibly before then). Unfortunately, as I continue to age, my body does not bounce back as quickly the next day as it used to, leading to violent hangovers that I never dreamed were possible in my earlier years.

Honestly, I used to wake up the day after a night out drinking, ready to run a 5K and write a research paper when I was in college, and now I can barely make it out of bed to get a bowl of cereal after a night out. This is largely due to my body not processing the alcoholic enzymes created as quickly or efficiently as it used to in my younger years, alongside severe, alcohol-induced dehydration.

To prevent hangovers, there are a few options: I could either wallow in my self-pity and suffer through them, stop drinking entirely (very unlikely), or find ways to help support my body and liver (and prevent feeling horribly ill the morning after a night out). While there is a slew of alleged hangover cures, from tried-and-true classics like chugging Pedialyte and eating greasy food to more unusual hangover solutions like taking a shot of pickle juice or popping some Midol (yes, the menstrual relief aid), there are now several different hangover supplements formulated to help you enjoy your night out and reduce your hangover symptoms in the morning.

Plus, many of these anti-hangover pills also contain ingredients like milk thistle, B vitamins, and electrolytes that may help prevent symptoms and help your liver detoxify. So, if you are looking for a possible solution to cure (and prevent) your morning-after blues, these hangover recovery supplements might just be the answer.

Dose for Your Liver Cleanse Detox & Repair Daily Shots One of the best ways to support your liver—and help ward off the less-than-pleasant side effects of drinking—is to prep before you pour. Dose’s daily shots are designed to keep your liver functioning at its best, thanks to a potent blend of ingredients that promote natural detoxification, repair, and nutrient absorption. Each shot is packed with milk thistle (a longtime go-to for liver health), highly bioavailable organic Curcumin (a powerful turmeric extract to help calm inflammation), and antioxidant-rich orange extract. Together, they help stimulate bile production, which supports digestion and allows your body to process nutrients more efficiently. The best part? It actually tastes good. Think Sunny D—but way less sugary. While these daily shots won't get rid of a headache or dizziness on the spot, they will help to keep your liver functioning at its peak, which helps keep day-after drinking symptoms at bay. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Zbiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink Another smart pre-drinking strategy: ZBiotics’ Pre-Alcohol Probiotic. These single-shot supplements are designed to help your body break down acetaldehyde—the nasty byproduct of alcohol metabolism that’s largely to blame for next-day hangover symptoms. Each dose contains a patented, genetically engineered probiotic strain called Bacillus subtilisZB183, which mimics the way your liver processes acetaldehyde, but does it earlier in your digestive system—before it has a chance to build up. In our experience, the sweet spot is taking it about an hour or two before your first drink. And while it’s definitely a splurge, it’s one that pays off. See At Zbiotics $ 36

Cheers Restore Capsules 36 capsules One of the most popular brands on the market today, the Cheers Restore Capsules were one of the first major breakthrough products in the hangover recovery field. By using a high dose of DHM, the pill promotes the breakdown of toxic alcohol byproducts such as acetaldehyde. You take between 2 to 4 capsules right after your last drink and let the pills do the rest. While the supplement will work differently for everyone, Cheers does guarantee that you will feel at least 50 percent better the next day, or you can get your money back. See At Amazon $ 35 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Eu Natural Vital Liver Support Supplement Powered by liver-supporting artichoke extra, Eu Naturale’s Vital Liver Detox and Support Supplement helps stop hangover symptoms in their tracks while also shielding your organs from alcohol-induced damage. The 9-in-1 supplement is also infused with other hangover-reducing ingredients, including turmeric to help target inflammation, thiamine to help restore B vitamins, and milk thistle to promote healthy enzyme levels in the liver. See At Amazon $ 22 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Flyby Recovery Pills 30 capsules Another popular choice, Flyby Recovery, follows a system similar to Cheers but notably expands itself on the ingredient focus. Instead of just crafting the pill to handle the build-up of acetaldehyde, Flyby designed its product to also combat dehydration. By adding sodium, magnesium, and potassium alongside DHM, Flyby is built to fight the effects of alcohol on both fronts. You only need to take three capsules before you begin drinking and potentially another three after. See At $ 18

The Good Patch After Party Recovery 8 patches If you aren’t the biggest fan of swallowing pills, The Good Patch After Party Recovery patches are your answer. Instead of taking pills, The Good Patch designed its product to deliver nutrients and supplements to you through a patch you place on the veinous part of your wrist. In addition to DHM, the patch is packed with Green Tea Extract, Black Pepper Extract, and vitamin B1. The patch being the source of the intake means that you will experience a slower, more sustained release of nutrients throughout the night to continue to support your body as time goes by. See At Amazon $ 23 Free Returns | Free Shipping

H-PROOF The Anytime You Drink Vitamin 40 tablets Much like nearly all other hangover prevention supplements, the The Anytime You Drink Vitamin is packed with a powerful dose of DHM alongside a number of other vitamins, extracts, antioxidants and minerals designed to support your body’s natural alcohol processing. What makes the vitamin different from the more traditional options is that it comes in a chewable tablet that will slowly dissolve in your mouth. The tablets are to be taken after your last drink of the night and come in 3 different flavors. See At Amazon $ 60 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Morning Recovery: Patent-Pending Liver Detox Drink 6 bottles Instead of tablets or pills or patches, Morning Recovery differentiates itself by putting its formula in drink form. What this does is make the DHM more soluble and theoretically, better absorbed by your body for a more effective dose. Through randomized, double-blind clinical studies, the drink was proven to help users feel up to 80 percent better the morning after drinking in comparison to a normal night. The only downside to Morning Recovery is that the doses are relatively expensive in comparison to many of its competitors clocking in anywhere between $5 to $6 per dose. See At Amazon $ 36 Free Returns | Free Shipping

PartySmart 10 pills What sets Party Smart apart from other anti-hangover supplements is its ingredients. The PartySmart capsules do not rely on DHM in the way that nearly all others do. Instead, it uses a number of natural extracts including chicory, Andrographis and grape to serve as the main liver support ingredients. The pill is non-GMO verified and only requires you to take one sometime during the drinking process. See At Amazon $ 18 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier 16 packets For those of us who will not remember to take a pill or tablet while or after we drink, the best we can do is help alleviate the symptoms of a hangover once they have begun. Liquid IV Hydration Multiplier is a drink mix meant to get you extremely hydrated as quickly as possible. The drink mix is packed with electrolytes and vitamins to help your body recover quicker and easier than ever before. See At Amazon $ 25 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Blowfish for Hangovers 12 tablets Another hangover treatment instead of a preventative option, Blowfish for Hangovers functions similarly to a dissolvable tablet for stomach discomfort. The Blowfish tablets take a more traditional approach to reducing hangover symptoms with the two major ingredients being Aspirin and caffeine. This is brought directly to you in the form of a fizzy tablet you can drop into any drink and gulp down first thing in the morning. The tablets can also be used to treat headaches and other general pains in your body. See At Amazon $ 12 Free Returns | Free Shipping

