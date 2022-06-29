The Best Hawaiian Shirts to Rock All Summer Long

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With the summer bursting through the clouds to give us long days of sun and warm nights, it is finally time to showcase your warm weather style. For men, perhaps the most important summer staple is the classic Hawaiian shirt. Hawaiian shirts are the perfect way to at least look cool when the weather is warm with a number of colorful floral patterns and vintage-inspired designs. What makes a Hawaiian shirt so great is the pure versatility of it. The shirt can be lifted to fit more formal events as well as be dressed down to be a fun splash at something more casual.

Additionally, Hawaiian shirts give you a chance to show off a bit of your own personality and taste in a major way. With so many different colors, patterns and designs, a Hawaiian shirt can really allows you to infuse your personal taste into any outfit in a way that a lot of men’s fashion really doesn’t allow for. I have basically worn a short-sleeve button down shirt for nearly all social occasions during warm weather seasons almost as an exact result of this very reason. So, whether you’re looking to freshen up your collection or buy your first Hawaiian shirt ever, check out the list below to see the best Hawaiian shirts to wear this summer.

Allsaints Kamakour Tropical Shirt If you are looking for the most stylish and modern version of the Hawaiian shirt, the Allsaints Kamakour Tropical Shirt is the answer. Designed with a watercolor-style painting of flowers and tropical locales, the shirt follows all the classic Hawaiian shirt looks while still slightly updating them for a more modern audience. The shirt comes with a camp collar and is made of environmentally sustainable viscose for added durability and a lower overall carbon footprint. The Hawaiian shirt feels both futuristic and retro, and if I had to choose one to add my closet, it’d be this one. Buy at AllSaints $ 160

Reyn Spooner Manoa Beauty Aloha Shirt On the opposite side of the spectrum, if you want to get yourself an absolutely classic Hawaiian shirt design, the obvious choice is the Reyn Spooner Manoa Beauty Aloha Shirt. Featuring a classic floral pattern showing off real flowers native to Hawaii, the shirt simply oozes a classic ‘60s feel that makes it all the more appealing to wear today. Additionally, the cotton and polyester blend is comfortable and lightweight enough to keep you cool in the heat. The shirt also comes in two different colors if you aren’t the biggest fan of Blue Moon. Buy at Huckberry $ 120

RSVLTS The Last Airbender "Jasmine Dragon" KUNUFLEX Shirt If you are looking for something a bit more expressive than just the traditional floral design, finding a Hawaiian shirt with a pop culture twist might be your answer. If that is the case, look no further than the RSVLTS Avatar: The Last Airbender "Jasmine Dragon" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt. With a pattern that features everything from a Jasmine Dragon teapot to a happy Uncle Iroh, the shirt shows off a subtle flair that you like perhaps the greatest cartoon of the last 20 years while still actually looking pretty fashionable. The light pink backdrop and the stretchy fabric allow this shirt’s details to really pop. Buy at Hot Topic $ 71

Tommy Bahama Sandy Cape Vines Silk Button-Up Shirt It is basically impossible to make a list of the best Hawaiian shirts to buy without mentioning Tommy Bahama. The Sandy Cape Vines Short Sleave Silk Button-Up Shirt is in line with every classic Tommy Bahama shirt your dad or grandad has ever worn. And frankly, that is about as good as it gets. While the green leafy design is timeless, I think Tommy Bahama has the rare distinction of also being ageless. No matter how old you are, a Tommy Bahama Hawaiian shirt looks good on you from basically when you are a teenager to the day you kick the bucket. Buy at Nordstrom $ 56

JACHS NY Blue Printed Rayon Short Sleeve Camp Shirt For the Hawaiian shirt enthusiast who might want to possibly wear one to an outdoor wedding, try a more elevated option like the JACHS NY Blue Printed Rayon Short Sleeve Camp Shirt. The simple yet elegant design mixed with the rich blue backdrop makes this Hawaiian shirt fit perfectly with a pair of khaki slacks on a wedding day or even just a warm day at the beach. The shirt is also slightly more tailored to your body, so it will fit nicely if you want to show off your form more than many of the other options. Buy at Jachs New York $ 79

Lacoste Men's Regular-Fit Printed Hawaiian Shirt While nothing like the Reyn Spooner shirt, the Lacoste Men’s Regular-Fit Printed Hawaiian Shirt also fits a retro aesthetic. However, instead of opting the classic floral design, Lacoste goes for a slicker ‘60s style that evokes a bit of a different vibe to it. The minimalist design and the abstract shapes give the Hawaiian shirt a unique look that certainly differentiates it from other options on the list if you want to stand out amongst the Hawaiian shirt crowd. Buy at Macy's $ 105

Urban Outfitters Dark Seas Dahlia Woven Shirt Perhaps the most stylistically adventurous shirt on the list, the Urban Outfitters Dark Seas Dahlia Woven Shirt offers many of the classic Hawaiian shirt tropes while still accentuating a more modern style. With splashes of purple and lavender as well as multiple different floral designs, the shirt offers you a bolder look while still remaining understated enough to work with almost any outfit ensemble. While not a huge deal, the shirt also has a front pocket on it which automatically boosts my own personal love of it quite a bit. Buy at UrbanOutfitters $ 89

