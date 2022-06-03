Upgrade Your Morning Routine With These Damage-Erasing Heat Protectant Hair Sprays

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who frequently uses heat tools on their hair and has colored-treated hair, it comes as no shock that my hair is a bit more brittle and dry compared to those who don’t expose their locks to heat and bleach. Luckily, there are many products out there designed to protect your strands from heat damage, whether you blow-dry and straighten your hair each morning or get a monthly bleach and tone. Regardless, using a few spritzes of one of the best heat protectant sprays can go a long way in maintaining the look and feel of your hair.

It’s only recently that I started using heat protectant spray, but the difference it’s made in the health of my hair has been nothing short of game-changing. Since I have pastel pink hair, not only is my hair more brittle from the bleach, but heat—whether from styling tools or the sun— can minimize the intensity of the color and make it fade faster. However, ever since I started using heat protectant spray, I’ve found my color lasts longer and my hair feels softer and smoother.

Since I write about beauty a lot, I have the privilege of getting to test out tons of different formulas to review, so I know a thing or two about which heat protectant sprays work, and which don’t. Without further ado, here are some of the best heat protectant sprays you’ll want to stock up on before it comes to styling your hair next time.

Pantene Thermal Heat Protection Pre-Styling Spray Before you pull out that flat iron in the morning, spritz some of this pre-styling spray to protect hair from thermal heat up to 450 degrees. Not only will your strands feel better, but also look even shinier. For the best results, spray it on your hair and then allow it to completely dry. The best part? It’s free from parabens and alcohol. Buy at Target $ 5 Buy at Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mueller Organics Mongongo Thermal Protectant Down from $15 This women-owned company offers a thermal protectant formulated for all hair types. Made with almond, argan, sacha inchi, and mongongo oils, the formula blends together to make a protective hair spray that protects hair from thermal heat while eliminating frizz and adding shine. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Imbue Curl Defending Heat Protection Mist For those with 3A to 4C curls, this cruelty-free mist helps protect hair from thermal and UV damage caused by heat styling tools. Its silicone-free and alcohol-free formula prevents curls from drying out and leaves hair with bounce and volume for styles of all sorts. Buy at Target $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CHI Know It All Multitasking Hair Protector If you’re looking for a multi-purpose formula, this heat protectant spray, then you’ll want to opt for this one that has over 21 benefits. In addition to serving as a heat protectant, with a few spritzes of this spray, you’ll be left with smoother strands, fewer split ends, more shine, less frizz, and more moisture. Buy at Target $ 23

Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist Use this lightweight spray on dry hair before styling with heat tools to protect your strands from damage caused by curling wands, blow dryers, and straightening irons. Plus, it’s free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates and more. Available in two scents: Blanc and Coconut Colada. Buy at Ulta $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pura D’or Argan Oil Heat Shield Protectant Spray Say goodbye to dull and damaged strands commonly caused by heat styling with this heat shield protection spray from Pura D’or. Its argan oil base protects hair from thermal heat up to 450 degrees while simultaneously detangling and conditioning. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Moroccan Oil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant Spray Whether you have fine, medium, or thick hair, use this spray on your hair to protect it from the damaging effects of heat styling up to 450 degrees. For best results, spray it approximately six inches from your hair and brush the product evenly throughout your mane. Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Odele Leave-in Detangling Spray There’s nothing more annoying than having to deal with dry and tangled hair. To prevent your strands from reaching that point, grab a bottle of this leave-in detangling tonic that hydrates, detangles, and adds shine—all in one. Plus, it serves as a protectant from heat and everyday pollutants that may land on your strands. Buy at Target $ 11

