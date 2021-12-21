The Best Heated Toilet Seats to Keep Your Tush Nice and Toasty

There are a few things in the winter that can be a total shock to the system—stepping onto an ice-cold floor with bare feet, forgetting your hat and gloves when you go out, emerging from the shower without a towel on hand, and sitting on a toilet seat that'd shockingly freezing. Sure, you’ve made it this far in life without one of the best-heated toilet seats money can buy, but why?

After all, it may be cold outside but there’s no reason for your tush to freeze, too. Basically, if you haven't given your throne the winter-weather upgrade it (and you) totally deserves, now's the time to invest in a heated toilet seat—trust us, you won't regret it.

The right heated toilet seat will have you hanging out in next-level comfort and warmth every time you do your business. Some of these heated toilet seats even come with premium bonus features like a bidet and nightlight—how cool is that?

It's also worth pointing out that these heated toilet seats make really great gifts for that person on your list with a wicked sense of humor—they double as a gag gift of sorts, but are actually practical and luxurious too.

While heated toilet seats may seem pretty fancy (after all, we're talking about toilet), you don’t need to blow your budget to get one of these major bathroom game-changers—some of them are priced as low as $34. Ready to turn your toilet into a full-blown luxury experience? Level up your bathroom game with one of these heated toilet seats.

Brondell LumaWarm Heated Toilet Seat The Brondell LumaWarm doesn’t just warm up—it has four different heat settings to help you reach the right level of coziness. Tend to pee late-night? This seat features a cool blue nightlight to help guide you on your quest. Choose from elongated and round sizes in white or the beigy biscuit. Buy at Amazon $ 187

Bemis Radiance Heated Night Light Toilet Seat If you cringe every time the toilet lid comes crashing down, this heated seat from Bemis is for you. It features a soft-close lid to gently—and silently—wrap things up when you’re all done. Flip between three different temperature settings. And, yes, it comes with a nightlight for midnight trips to the loo. Buy at Amazon $ 128.01 Free Shipping

Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Heated Toilet Seat This seat does so much more than heat your buns. The Bio Bidet Slim Two Elongated Toilet Seat is a smart bidet that allows you to wash up down there after doing your thing. A self-cleaning 3-in-1 nozzle rinses from the front and back, along with a turbo splash option for tough-to-reach spots. And, of course, there’s an adjustable heat feature to allow you to warm up. A side control panel lets you call all the shots while you’re seated. Buy at Amazon $ 268 Free Shipping

Livtribe Toilet Seat Warmer Waterproof Sticker Already sold on your existing seat? The Livtribe Toilet Seat Warmer lets you bring the warmth to what you’ve already got. Simply attach this heater to the base of your seat, plug it in, and you’re good to go. Think of it like adding rims to your already amazing car. Buy at Amazon $ 33.99 Free Shipping

SmartBidet Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets Another bidet-slash-heated seat option, this SmartBidet has plenty of features you’ll rave about, including multi-wash functions with oscillation modes, five levels of water pressure, three levels of water pressure, and five nozzle positions. Flip between three heat settings and enjoy an on/off skin sensor that activates only when you’re seated. Want a blast of warm air when you’re all done? This seat can do that, too. Buy at Amazon $ 239.83 Free Shipping

