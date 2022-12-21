The Best Housewarming Gifts for City-Dwellers Living in Small Spaces

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Space is at a premium for most people who live in a big city. And while median rent and home prices continue to rise, one thing that doesn’t seem to be increasing in houses and apartments is square footage.

Whether it’s an availability issue or an affordability issue, many people live in small apartments and houses—and we don’t expect that trend to end anytime soon. According to Redfin data, homebuyers across the country are purchasing smaller homes, and we know that apartment dwellers in large urban cities routinely sacrifice square footage for location.

For people who live in small spaces, “Will this fit?” is always one of the first questions they ask before purchasing furniture, appliances, and other home goods. While that’s an important consideration, they also want items that are both stylish and functional—especially as a gift. We found some solid housewarming gifts for people who don’t have a lot of space that check all of the boxes for style, functionality, and compact size.

Aarke Carbonator Premium Sparkling & Seltzer Water Maker A small space doesn’t leave a lot of room for bottles or cans of soft drinks (otherwise known as soda or pop). And although this isn’t a health article, sugary drinks can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and tooth disease. However, the Aarke Carbonator III can kill two birds with one stone by carbonating your water to make it taste more appealing, and also carbonating other types of drinks. In addition, the sparkling water maker doesn’t take up a lot of space and doesn’t use power cords or batteries. It comes in several stylish colors, including stainless steel, black, copper, gold, sand, and steel. Buy At Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Espresso Display Portable Monitor Some people may not have enough space on their desks for a second computer monitor. However, the Espresso Display Touch Monitor, one of the thinnest and most lightweight portable monitors on the market, can double screen real estate. The monitor can be rotated sideways and also used in landscape mode to take up even less space. And since it’s portable and has its own stand, it can also be used with a phone or gaming console (or anything that has USB-C ports). The Espresso display is available in a 13-inch version and both a 13- and 15-inch touch display version. Buy At Espresso $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot and PossiblePan The beauty of the Ninja Foodi Neverstick PossiblePan and NeverStick PossiblePot is that they can take the place of several other cooking tools. For example, the PossiblePot serves as a stock pot, Dutch oven, sauce pot, roasting pan, deep fryer, baking pan, and braiser, and it comes with a rack to steam food. The PossiblePan can be used as a cast iron skillet, roasting pan, baking dish, and fry pan. It also includes a stainless-steel basket for steaming vegetables. Both the pot and pan are oven safe to 500 degrees and designed to resist sticking, chipping, or flaking. Buy At NINJA $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux People who like a variety of coffee drinks, but don’t have enough room for a bulky, multipurpose machine, will appreciate the Mr. Coffee 4-in 1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker. The built-in frother and preset hot and cold froth button provide the versatility to brew lattes, cappuccinos, iced, and hot coffee. The machine accepts multiple cup sizes, including 8, 12, and 16 ounces for hot drinks and single-serve iced coffee drinks – and there’s also a 22-ounce tumbler for enjoying that favorite beverage on the go. In addition to saving space with the compact size, it also saves money since the coffee maker doesn’t require expensive pods. Buy At Amazon $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anker 727 Charging Station ( GaNPrime 100W ) Eliminate a lot of bulky chargers with the Anker 727 Charging Station. This slim device (which can fit in your hand or shirt pocket) is powerful enough to charge up to 6 devices at the same time. It has 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, making it ideal for charging a laptop, tablet, phone, watch, and earbuds. Anker also makes a 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger, which has 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, and since it’s both a wall charger and a portable charger, it can be used away from home. Buy At Amazon $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Wireless Bluetooth Earphones The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX Earbuds are another choice for drowning out background noise, and they’re compact enough to be inobtrusive. The beautiful earbuds are made of aluminum, tempered glass, polymer, and silicone. In active noise cancellation mode, they last up to 6 hours/20 with the charging case. And since they’re multipoint earbuds, two devices can be connected at the same time. The ergonomic design is lightweight and comfortable, and the earbuds can be used for phone calls or listening to music. Color choices are gold tone, black anthracite, and anthracite oxygen. Buy At Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Wi-Fi Mini Projector In lieu of a giant TV, the Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Projector can be used with a projector screen (or projected on walls and ceilings) so it can be transported from the living room to the bedroom—and even used outdoors. The smart laser projector, which has Wi-Fi, and a built-in battery that lasts for 2.5 hours, can project a 120-inch picture in 1080p HD at 300 lumens. It has an 8W Dolby Digital speaker and works with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and also Netflix. And since the projector is less than seven inches tall, and weighs less than 2 pounds, it doesn’t take up much space on your table. Buy At Amazon $ 800 Free Shipping | Free Returns

