To Make Your Own Ice Cream You Just Need One of These

Now is a great time to take on some projects, and an all-time favorite of mine is making ice cream. Growing up, my dad always wanted to make Meyer Lemon sorbet from the tree in the backyard, and when we finally got him an ice cream maker, he was delighted (and occupied, which delighted us). If you’re looking to make some frozen treats this summer, make sure you get the ice cream maker that’s right for you. To help out, we’ve rounded up some great options.

FOR CUSTOMIZATION

Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker You can get really creative with this ice cream machine. It’s fully automatic, but you can also switch to manual mode. It has twelve hardness settings so you can choose your ideal consistency between sorbet and hard ice cream, and you can easily add your favorite mix-ins through the back lid, and the indicator will let you know when it’s the right time to add them. Buy on Sur La Table $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BIG BATCH

Waring Ice Cream Maker This machine will allow you to make up to 2.5 quarts at once, which is pretty great, and it gets the job done in as little as thirty minutes. It’s sleek and space saving (for an ice cream machine) and also comes with a Keep Cool feature so you can keep your frozen treat at the ideal temperature once it has finished making it. Buy on Sur La Table $ 775 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SINGLE SERVING

Zoku Ice Cream Maker Ice cream making can be a big endeavor, but it doesn’t have to be. With this compact, single server, you can make soft serve, frozen yogurt, and ice cream in about twenty minutes. Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A TOUCH OF NOSTALGIA

Nostalgia Electric Bucket Ice Cream Maker You need to get the Nostalgia Ice Cream mixes to make this one work, but it still does the job. Inside the bucket is a powerful electric motor that does all of the churning, so you can just sit back and enjoy some homemade treats. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A STAINLESS STEEL MACHINE

Whynter ICM-201SB Ice Cream Maker This machine is the sleekest of the bunch. It’s stainless steel, has a high efficiency compressor, and an LCD timer to control the time your ice cream is churning. The mixing bowl and churn blade removes with ease, so you can store this machine pretty much anywhere. Buy on Amazon $ 340 Free Shipping | Free Returns

