You’ve Got Nothing to Lose. Give These Ice Trays a Shot.
As it gets hotter and hotter outside, I find myself reaching for more and more ice. There is nothing better than cooling off with a drink filled with perfectly square ice cubes, and on the flip side, there is nothing worse than being forced to drink water, or anything in the summer, without it. It’s almost tortuous, knowing how cool and refreshing the drink could have been. You could opt for an excellent ice maker outside of your freezer that makes perfect pellets of ice, but if you don’t want to splurge on that, I can recommend something just as good.
I don’t care if your freezer ice machine is excellent, you still need these ice trays. They come in a pack of four, which might be off putting, but trust me, you’ll want all four. Each tray makes six big cubes perfect for chilling any drink. The trays are made out of silicone so they are easy to clean, but better yet, the material makes it easy to remove the cubes from them. They’re also fairly hard to break (both the cubes and the trays). My favorite thing about them is that they each come with little lids that slide on and off easily. This makes transporting the trays full of water to the freezer easy — you’ll never spill water on your feet again. For me, that means I am always excited to refill them, and as a result, I never run out of ice. And as if that weren’t enough, the lids also allow you to stack the trays on top of each other to conserve space in the fridge. See, I told you that you’d want all four trays.
Whether you’re for ice trays or against them, these ice trays will change your perspective. They’ll also keep your drinks cold, so really, there’s nothing to lose.
Kootek Ice Cube Trays
