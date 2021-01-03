Some Immersion Blenders Have Better Features Than Others, but the Vitamix Model Has All the Best Features

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Vitamix Immersion Blender stands out from the crowd. After all, the company has been making the best standard blenders for about 100 years now, and that experience is obvious in the motors, blades and design of all its products. Their stick blender is no different..

There are so many reasons why I prefer a stick blender to a regular one. They’re easier to clean, you don’t waste all of the product that sticks to the walls of regular blenders, and you can blend right in the container you will use, such as the glass from which you’ll drink a smoothie.

However, while they all have certain features to recommend them, I prefer the Vitamix Immersion Blender in particular because it has ALL the best features. For instance, the motor is a powerful 625 watts, yet it’s remarkably quiet to use(even the household pets don’t mind).

That powerful motor allows you to work with all kinds of whole foods, too. The blender works just as well to make chunky tomato sauces as it does creamy smoothies. It’s such a joy to be able to customize textures so precisely, thanks to the four blades and five speeds.

I also like that this wand blender has a very ergonomic build. Not only can can you blend one-handed with it while adding ingredients using the other hand, but it has a nice and soft comfy grip on top. The long cord and the display that always shows you the speed you’re using are both very convenient, too.

One of the most important elements of this design – to me, anyway – is the uniquely crafted bell guard. The prongs have plastic tips, so you can blend ingredients right in your pots and pans, without having to worry about scratching them.

It doesn’t hurt that you can actually travel with the Vitamix Immersion Blender. At only 3” x 3” x 18”, you can just throw it right in a suitcase. And, of course, you know you don’t have to worry about durability with a Vitamix product. This thing will probably last forever, and I’m fine with that.

Vitamix Immersion Blender Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping

