The Best Indoor Grills to Keep You Warm While Flipping Burgers

For a solid portion of the year, grilling outside is an amazing experience. You can enjoy being outdoors in the warm weather while flipping your burgers, steaks, and veggies in one hand and gripping a cold one in the other. For the rest of the time, it’s an exercise in (semi) misery starring you, bundled up in a coat, dashing inside and out while trying not to freeze your butt off. And, of course, rainy days are a total wash. Well, that’s where an indoor grill comes in.

When you have one of the best indoor grills on the market, your burger-flipping experience is guaranteed to be warm and cozy—24/7, 365. Just set it up in your kitchen and go to work. You’ll have nice, juicy meats and tender veggies ready to go in no time. Interested in keeping your grill game going all year? Check out the best indoor grills money can buy below.

When you want a versatile machine that does everything short of marinating your steaks for you, you go Ninja. This Foodi Smart indoor grill offers up 12 inches of grill grate to help you power through whatever you’re dishing up tonight. This grill has a smart thermometer to let you keep tabs on your food temperatures with four smart protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels. Want more than ~just~ a grill? This handy device also has options for a BBQ griddle, air crisping, roasting, baking, broiling, and dehydrating, so you can get plenty of mileage out of this one device.

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Grill This indoor grill from Hamilton Beach looks just like your outdoor grill—only smaller. A temperature dial lets you easily flip between 200 and 450 degrees to help you get that just-right level of doneness. There’s also plenty of grilling space (118 square inches, to be exact), allowing you to whip up food for six at once. Want to know how things are looking in there? A window on the hood lets you watch the action from outside without letting heat out. The whole thing is easy to clean things to an extra-large drip tray, grill hood, and plate that are all dishwasher safe. Buy at Amazon $ 79.99 Free Shipping

Power XL Smokeless Indoor Grill Just like their larger counterparts, indoor grills can get a little smoky. The Power XL grill has a built-in fan to help capture that just-cooked air and filter it before releasing it into your kitchen. A die-cast grill plate lets you get perfect char marks while a non-stick coating keeps your ingredients from sticking. A one-touch LED panel makes it easy to control all the action. Once you’re done cooking, just remove the grill and pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Buy at Amazon $ 129.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

George Forman Indoor/Outdoor Grill Fact: George Foreman is an indoor grilling pioneer, but his current offerings are a step above the original George Foreman Grill. This electric grill is made to go indoors or out—your choice! It features a sizable grill plate that serves up to 15 (not a typo) and even has a stand that you can add and remove as needed. Non-stick plates help you get your food on and off with ease. Buy at Amazon $ 99.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mega Chef Dual Surface Indoor Grill Planning to feed several people at once? You can cook up to six burgers at a time on this powerful indoor grill. The nonstick surface helps prevent broken cuts of meat, so you can rest easy knowing your steak will come out intact. Control all the action with an easy-to-use turn dial. A really cool feature: This is a grill and griddle in one (hello, pancake dinners!), and you can even flip the cooking surface while it’s turned on. Buy at Wayfair $ 56.83 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ChefWave Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill The ChefWave indoor grill packs some serious power into an indoor grill. You can fire it up to 450 degrees (and adjust the temperature down to 150) to help you reach the perfect level of doneness. The whole thing features infrared heating technology to give you 80% less smoke than the competition. This grill also works as a rotisserie, with room to tackle seven kebab skewers at once and even a whole chicken up to six pounds. Who’s hungry? Buy at Amazon $ 149

Maxi-Matic Smokeless Indoor Grill The Maxi-Matic’s round shape and glass lid make it look more like a saute pan, but don’t be fooled—it has all the features you want in an indoor grill. Flip through five adjustable settings up to 450 degrees to get a nice sear on your meats. Handles on the sides allow you to get a nice, cool grip while you go to work, while that glass lid lets you easily see all the action. The whole thing comes with a one-year warranty for the just-in-case. Buy at Amazon $ 29.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

