Celebrate International Women's Day With These Stellar Deals

International Women's Day is March 8, and tons of our favorite brands and online retailers are celebrating by offering a slew of coupons, deals, and sales to take advantage of ahead of the big day.

Many of the sales and deals are valid on female-run and owned brands—including discounts up to 50 percent off original retail prices. Other brands are offering donations to female-focussed charities with each purchase. Either way, this week is a great opportunity to harness your spending power by supporting women-owned brands while also saving money.

Macy's: Up to 30% Off Women-Owned Inclusive Brands Through 3/31/2022.

Nordstrom: Up to 40% Off Women-Owned & Women-Founded Brands Through 12/31/2022.

Shopbop: Up to 30% Off Women-Led Brands Through 12/31/2022.

Sephora: Redeem Your Points and the brand will donate on your behalf to Project Glimmer (500 points = $10 donation). Valid through 3/31/2022.

