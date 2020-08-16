Running With Your Stuff Has Never Been Easier, Thanks to these Armbands

One of my favorite running accessories has to be the armband. You, unfortunately, need your phone while running. Whether it’s to track distance via a GPS app, to listen to some tunes, or both, a phone is a vital part of every run. But keeping it in your pocket while running is the worst: it just jangles around with each stride. And so, the armband, often rife with extra pockets, is able to keep hold of everything you need for any situation, safe and secure. But, there are plenty of different options to choose from when shopping for one. Here are some of our favorites.

FOR A WATER RESISTANT ARMBAND

TRIBE Water Resistant Armband Having a water resistant armband is pretty essential. Think about all of the sweat that’s going to drip off of you during long runs. This one comes in nine different colors to match your style, and offers adjustable straps so it doesn’t slip and slide around. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR 360 DEGREE ACCESS

VUP Running Armband One of the most annoying things about armbands in my experience is that I am always putting them on “upside down.” The cool thing about this armband is that there is no upside down, thanks to its 360 degree swivel top, you can browse your music or check your workout stats with ease. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MORE THAN JUST YOUR PHONE

Revere Sports Armband One of the reasons I use an armband is because I don’t have pockets in my running shorts. Think of this armband as your extra set of pockets. It has spots for your keys so you don’t lock yourself out, and pockets for cash and credit cards so you can buy a smoothie when you’ve finished your run. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR NO DISTRACTIONS

E Tronic Edge Armband This armband is like a sleeve for your phone. It will keep your phone in place, but there’s no way to access your phone without removing it. To be honest, though, I kind of love that. It provides for less distractions so you can take in the views while running outdoors. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

