The Best Investment Items to Buy Before Tariffs Fully Kick In

Inflation is hitting consumers hard with lofty prices on must-haves and nice-to-haves. To make matters worse, talk of new, higher tariffs is throwing more uncertainty into the mix—with some products already showing up with pumped-up price tags.

Tariffs are taxes paid on goods imported from other countries. When businesses manufacture their products outside the U.S., they often pay a fee, which is calculated as a percentage of the value, depending on the country of origin. Things made in China are a particular concern, as tariffs on Chinese imports have been touted as the highest—though rates appear to be subject to change on a whim—and the U.S. imports a lot of stuff from China.

The cost of your favorite items, not to mention products on your wishlist, could rise in the near future. While this could be a good time to hunker down and rein in your spending, you might consider purchasing a few things before the price becomes too steep to justify. We can’t be sure when or if tariffs will kick in for different countries and whether or how it’ll affect these brands—this is strictly speculation. Regardless, it’s not a bad idea to consider investing in a new item that’s been on your mind now.

To get your wheels turning, here are a handful of investment items we’re thinking about buying before tariffs kick in.

Clothing and Accessories

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Tee Quince’s famously affordable Mongolian cashmere apparel is produced in—wait for it—Mongolia. This impeccably soft 100 percent cashmere tee is a seasonless wardrobe staple. It’s currently under 50 bucks, an undeniable steal for anything made of this premium, long-lasting material. Shop At Quince $ 45

Nike Jordan Flight Court Shoes Nike shoes are primarily made in Asia, and tariffs could result in steeper sneaker prices. This might be a good time to get yourself a pair of Jordans, whether you go for this remixed iteration or one of the classics. Shop At Nike $ 100 Free Shipping

Mejuri Dôme Hoops Mejuri has an impressive assortment of decently priced jewelry made in various overseas countries, like India, Thailand, and Italy. We’re particularly fond of these mini hoops (available in 18K gold vermeil or sterling silver), but you can also find everything from lab-grown diamond tennis bracelets and stackable rings to pendant and chain necklaces. Shop At Mejuri $ 78

Beauty and Grooming

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Dyson changed the hair-dryer game in 2016 with its innovative Supersonic. Since then, the small appliance maker has launched a medley of other hot hair tools, often to great applause. Although the price of the Airwrap i.d. is already hard to swallow, people swear by this award-winning multi-tool, and it’s backed by a two-year warranty. Shop At Ulta $ 600 Free Shipping Shop At Neiman Marcus $ 600

Mason Pearson Pocket Bristle & Nylon Hairbrush BN4 Mason Pearson has been manufacturing grooming essentials in London, England, for nearly 150 years and boasts an intensely loyal customer base. The often replicated, fan-favorite pocket brush features a mixture of nylon and boar bristles and promises shinier, healthier-looking locks. Though the price tag might give sticker shock as is, these brushes can last a literal lifetime. Shop At Fwrd $ 140 Free Shipping Shop At Neiman Marcus $ 150 Free Shipping

iRestore Illumina Face Mask At-home red light therapy devices, particularly face masks, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. The good ones aren’t cheap, but research backs their effectiveness in improving skin tone, boosting collagen, reducing wrinkles, and even supporting the healing process. Like the iRestore Illumina (manufactured in China), the higher price can signal FDA-cleared technology and a strong enough wavelength (at least 630 nanometers) to actually make a difference. Shop At Amazon $ 500 Free Shipping

Electronics

2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop Down From $999 Apple products are, for the most part, manufactured in China. Increased tariffs could result in higher prices for electronics, so if you need a new laptop, iPhone, or Apple Watch and don’t want to pay more than the current price, think about buying now. Shop At Amazon $ 850 Free Shipping

Fitbit Charge 6 Tracker Google moved most of its Fitbit manufacturing from China to other parts of Asia (Malaysia, Taiwan, etc.) a few years back to avoid tariffs, but these countries are now being hit with higher rates. With that said, you might want to get that fitness tracker on your wishlist in case this means raised prices. Shop At Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping

Samsung The Frame TV Samsung is a South Korean company that assembles many of its TVs in other countries, like Vietnam and Mexico. While Mexico may or may not be hit with higher tariffs, Vietnamese imports are taxed at one of the highest rates. If you ask us, The Frame is absolutely worth the investment if you want a TV that doesn’t look like well… a TV. The exceedingly low-profile design and frame-like perimeter resemble wall art, and you can have the standby display feature paintings and photography with up-close, museum-like details. Shop At Samsung

Housewares

Tineco A30S Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tineco is a Chinese brand that makes high-tech small appliances with a similar product lineup as Dyson (see: vacuums and blow dryers), sometimes with better prices. This cordless stick vac is fairly priced, considering its powerful suction, long runtime, extra-large dust bin, and HEPA filtration system that separates dust from air and traps indoor allergens. Shop At Amazon $ 229 Free Shipping

Smeg Toaster Smeg’s instantly recognizable enameled kitchen appliances are made in Italy, so they could be affected by higher tariffs. The mid-century-coded toaster is a classic, but if you’re eyeing a coffee grinder, stand mixer, or even a retro-style fridge, by all means, follow your heart. Shop At Wayfair