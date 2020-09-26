The Best Jade Rollers on Amazon for a Home Spa Experience

The idea behind jade rolling, and Gua Sha in general, is to help reduce inflammation by engaging lymphatic drainage. Jade rollers are especially effective when it comes to getting product deeper into the layers of skin that need the ingredients the most. We’ve rounded up some of the best jade rollers and Gua Sha sets that you can get on Amazon. Now, get rollin’.

Jade Roller for Face This roller is dual-sided, with the larger end perfect for the cheeks and forehead, while the smaller roller is good for your sensitive under-eye skin. Buy on Amazon $ 18

roselynboutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Not only do you get a dual-sided jade roller, but you get a Gua Sha scraper tool. Use this tool to help alleviate swelling in your cheeks or jaw line, but make sure you read the instructions or watch a tutorial first! Buy on Amazon $ 20

Atahana Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set If you need an all-in-one kit that’s foolproof, go for this one. It includes the tools you need plus access to a video tutorial and ebook. Buy on Amazon $ 20

