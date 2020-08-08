You May Be Missing Out on the Most Important Gardening Tool: Japanese Garden Scissors

You might be thinking to yourself, what the heck is a Japanese garden scissor? Well, my good gardening friend, this style of pruning shears (aka secateurs) and are the G.O.A.T when it comes to one-handed snipping. They come in all shapes and sizes, but you can tell them apart from their average counterparts by the straight blades and large handles. This allows for maximum leverage while being able to fit into tight spaces. If you want to make your plants look primped and polished with practically no effort, get a pair of these. We’ve rounded up some of the top picks to keep your garden looking lush, stylish, and green.

TABOR TOOLS Pruning Shears This pair of scissors features the classic straight blades but pairs them with a non-traditional pruning handle. There’s a built-in safety lock and an embedded spring to help with shock absorption. Buy on Amazon $ 15

Chikamasa Garden Scissors These scissors don’t have the bells and whistles of other models, but it’s more about durability and quality than looks. These are great for smaller plants with thin stems that require a delicate hand to snip. Buy on Amazon $ 25

Okatsune Garden Scissors/Hand Pruner If you wanted a pair of classic scissors, this is the pair for you. The blades are sharp and the handles are comfortable, making this the perfect tool to keep your plants looking in tip-top shape. Buy on Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping

Walnut Garden Scissors Choose between a small or large pair to give you the perfect fit for your hand and strength. The handles are ambidextrous and the walnut inlay adds some comfort and style to these steel scissors. Buy on Food52 $ 24

Sago Brothers Bonsai Pruning Scissors While these may look small, they are mighty. These snips are perfect for trimming succulents and, of course, bonsais. They can get into small spaces and will clip up to a 5/8” diameter. Buy on Amazon $ 10

