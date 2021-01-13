These Are My Absolute Favorite Jeans Now and I Hate When They're in the Laundry
When someone has been doing something for their whole life, you can usually count on one of two things: first, they are very good at that something. Or second, they are abjectly wasting their time. Fortunately for fans of fine apparel, when it comes to Mott & Bow blue jeans, the former case is the operative.
Founder Alejandro Chahin grew up helping out in his family’s denim manufacturing company in Honduras. He has been around jeans since childhood, and after moving to New York and getting involved with the fashion scene there as an adult, he found a distinct lack of high-quality jeans at affordable prices. Knowing the ins and out of denim, he knew this was hardly fair; people were paying for brand names, not for great pants.
Fortunately for Alejandro and you (and me), he also knew there was a solution: start making high-quality denim apparel and sell it for affordable prices. Elegantly simple, no?
My Mott & Bow Straight Greene blue jeans – which are indeed dark blue, not green, that being merely the name – are my absolute favorite jeans, and I’ll give you three reasons why, each backed up by specific evidence.
First, these jeans are as comfortable as any pair I have ever slipped on, and that includes some mighty comfy, high-stretch jeans from brands like DU/ER and even super flexible jeans like Black Diamond’s Forged Denim pants that were literally designed for rock climbing.
Second, my Mott & Bow jeans, for all that comfort and flex and whatnot, which was present from the first wearing and remains the case after more washes than I care to count, look as good as a decidedly designer pair of pants from, say, rag & bone or 7 for All Mankind.
Third, the Mott & Bow Greene jeans cost less than half as much as those designer pants. In fact, they are the least expensive option out of every pair of pants mentioned here. The most expensive pants Mott & Bow currently offers cost $128, and the most affordable are less than $100. But you would never know it to slip a pair on, nor to be seen in said pants.
