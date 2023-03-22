All My Favorite Kiehl’s for Men Products Are on Sale Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Self-care and personal grooming is a massive industry that’s getting bigger all the time, especially now that men have discovered the joys of grooming and skincare. I’m old enough to remember when men who moisturized were ridiculed for being “metrosexuals,” but my exfoliating brethren and I have clearly won that fight, and men’s grooming is 100% mainstream.

As a men’s product reviewer, I’ve reviewed dozens on dozens of new men’s grooming brands, DTC skincare lines, and personalized subscription services. However, there’s only one company that’s been consistently producing top-tier skincare solutions for more than 170 years—Kiehl’s. Most importantly, in the years that I’ve been using Kiehl’s for Men products, I’ve found that they actually deliver the results they promise.

Kiehl’s has been making premium skincare products for men and women across three centuries, and in my testing, Kiehl’s for Men consistently outperforms the new kids on the block. These products tend to be on the more expensive side, but that’s because they’re longer-lasting and made from high-quality, natural ingredients.

It’s an old cliche in the grooming world that when a brand wants to make men’s skincare products, they simply take their regular beauty products marketed to females and put them into a black bottle. And while some Kiehl’s for Men products do come in a black bottle, these products have been specifically formulated to address men’s skincare needs.

On top of that, Kiehl’s has a lot of award-winning unisex products that will work equally well for everyone in your household. I’ve tested the entire Kiehl’s for Men skincare line, including the excellent Age Defender Series, and I personally use many of these products myself.

Check out some of the best Kiehl’s for Men products below and add them to your own medicine cabinet. As of this writing, Kiehl’s is also hosting a site-wide sale on its most popular products, so this is the perfect time to stock up on the Kiehl’s for Men line.

Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief Down from $26 This cooling aftershave lotion combines my two favorite natural skincare ingredients—aloe vera and witch hazel. The soothing formula has helped me prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps, and it just plain feels good after a shave. Of all the Kiehl’s for Men products I’ve tested, this is my personal favorite. Buy At Kiehl's $ 20

Age Defender Men’s Moisturizer Down from $65 Do you love the award-winning Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalene, the brand’s famous unisex moisturizer? If so, you may want to consider switching to the Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer, formulated for men fighting wrinkles and fine lines, as I have. Buy At Kiehl’s $ 45

Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash I love Kiehl’s award-winning men’s face wash. I wouldn’t recommend it for men struggling with persistent acne, but for guys with normal, oily, and combination skin types, it’s an excellent nightly cleanser. Unlike most gel face washes I’ve tried, it lathers up and washes off easily, and it’s infused with ingredients like menthol, caffeine, and vitamin E to deeply cleanse without over-drying. Buy At Kiehl’s $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Kiehl’s $ 30

Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub Down from $26 I’ve tested dozens of face scrubs for men, and this is my favorite, full stop. It’s great for guys with facial hair, too. The formula contains face-tingling and exfoliating ingredients such as menthol and apricot kernel to decongest clogged pores without irritating. Buy At Kiehl’s $ 20

Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap This exfoliating and cleansing soap bar is super long-lasting, and it feels incredible on your skin. A powerful combination of oatmeal and pumice stone scrubs away impurities, yet somehow the lather is still as soft and smooth as butter. Buy At Kiehl’s $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask Down from $45 Kiehl’s famous clay mask isn’t exclusively for men; it’s a unisex product that anyone with normal to oily skin types can use. It’s the softest clay face mask I’ve ever tried, and a single jar lasts me for up to a year. Buy At Kiehl's $ 33

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.