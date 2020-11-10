Turns Out This Happy Face Sponge Actually Makes For A Joyful Cleaning Experience

No shade to dishwashers, but I like to do dishes by hand. But after coming home one night to discover my roommate lending a visiting dog one of the human cereal bowls, I decided right then and there that I needed my own sponge. That’s what prompted me to pick up the Scrub Daddy, a smiley faced gem of a kitchen sponge.

When I angrily began my search, I noticed that the kitchen sponge had evolved a great deal since the last time I was in the market for one. There were sponges made with palm fiber, sponges enclosed in microfiber nets, and even sponges whose designs were inspired by perpetually unimpressed cats. Then there was the happy faced option — an adorable, friendly-looking thing that reeled me in with its supreme approachability in a way the cat sponges had completely failed to do.

The Scrub Daddy was completely solid when it arrived and at first I thought, "Wow, how the hell am I going to clean anything with this?" That was before I realized that the sponge becomes bendable and easy to manage once it’s wet, maintaining much of its firmness in cool water and reaching peak softness in warmer temps. I was thoroughly impressed when it didn't hold onto food particles, dried much faster than the average kitchen sponge, and, most importantly, was easy to differentiate from the one used for cleaning the cereal bowls turned kibbles and bits holders.

The Scrub Daddy is consistently improving upon itself, having made strides even in the short amount of time between me and this kitchen fave first connecting and me writing this article to sing its praise. You can now color code your cleaning by designating a yellow Scrub Daddy for the kitchen, a blue one for the bathroom, and a purple one for whatever the hell is in need of a wipe down, so there are no awkward mixups. And for all the feminists out there, Scrub Mommy is a viable two-sided option also worth writing to the masses about. Aside from its ability to never scratch up your dishes or absorb the odor of month-old abandoned kale, it's mood lifting and just downright cute.

When we say we're finding joy in the little things, we mean it. We're surrounding ourselves with happiness each and every time we can, even if it means buying a smiley face sponge.

Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Sponge & Scrubber - 4 Pack Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

The Original Scrub Daddy FlexTexture Sponge - 2 Pack Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Scrub Daddy Colors - 6 Pack Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping

