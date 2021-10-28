Knee High Boots Are Having a Moment, So It's Time to Join In

Knee-high boots are a sure-fire way to add instant personality to your look. Even a basic jeans and tee combo looks so much cooler when you finish off the look with pair of knee-high boots on top. They’re also incredibly versatile because they really do go so well with just about any outfit—leggings, skinny jeans, dresses, skirts—you name it.

Given how popular knee-high boots are when colder weather hits, there are a lot of options to choose from out there—especially since these longline boots are officially the biggest fall footwear trend of the year. From riding boots, western-inspired cowboy books, and retro heeled styles that look straight out of the 1970s, there's certainly no shortage of chic knee-high boots to pick from.

Frankly, with all the stylish options available to buy this season, it's almost overwhelming to narrow down the best pair of knee-high boots for you and your unique sartorial tastes. Heck, there are even tons of over-the-knee boot options on offer at the moment too.

Fortunately, that's where we come in. Instead of spending hours upon hours scanning the entire internet for your next favorite footwear find, check out these picks we've curated below. There’s guaranteed to be a pair—or two—in the mix that’s just right for you.

j.Crew Sadie Knee High Boots Perfect that “maybe I will go riding later” look with this buttery soft pair of leather knee-high boots. The Sadie has a stacked heel to give you just enough height without making you feel like you’re going to twist an ankle. It’s also beyond classic, with a smooth, simple silhouette. Choose from Toasted Wheat and Black shades. Buy at J.Crew $ 348

Vince Camuto Knee High Boots The Phranzie knee-high boots are crafted from gorgeous leather in a mix of finishes to keep things interesting. There’s also a sizable heel happening here—nearly four inches—to really help you stand out. They come in three gorgeous colorways: black, taupe, and redwood. Buy at Nordstrom $ 228.95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Naturalizer Adler Tall Boots These moto-inspired boots feature a rubber sole to help you get a grip on any kind of terrain, while a 2.25-inch heel gives you a little added height. Snakeskin-style accents at the buckle and heel make these shoes stand out. They’re available in a range of colors, including tan, black, and taupe. Buy at Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Baretraps Patricia Wedge Boots A wedge boot allows you to add a little height to your look without sacrificing the comfort that comes from a flatter shoe. The Patricia boot has a hidden wedge heel to give you a lift without being obvious. It also features a leather molded sole for solid shock absorption and a padded footbed to keep you comfortable as you go about your day. Buy at Zappos $ 90

Stuart Weitzman MezzaMezza Boots It can be tricky to find that just-right fit with knee-high boots, but the MezzaMezzas are specially designed to accommodate practically every leg shape and size thanks to their micro-stretch back. This feature also helps you get a sleek, streamlined fit to show off those gorgeous calves. Plus, the subtle block heel gives you a little added height. Buy at Nordstrom $ 398

