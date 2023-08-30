These Stellar Labor Day Coupon Codes Are Your Sign to Buy That New Sofa

The coupon codes featured in this article have been selected by a third-party vendor. If you purchase something from this post, they may earn a small commission.

Labor Day Weekend is almost here, which means summer is ending, and stores are trying to make room for fall inventory. While you may be sad about the shorter days and cooler weather on the horizon, the holiday offers plenty of reasons to get excited—and not just a long weekend.

There are plenty of stellar Labor Day weekend coupon codes and end-of-season sales on furniture, home decor, and outdoor items to shop this week through Monday, September 4. Scroll through below to check out our top picks.

Ashley Furniture: Shop featured finds under $699.99 in the Labor Day Sale section, plus score up to an additional $500 off with the code LASTCHANCE.

Macy’s: Up to 65 percent off furniture and mattresses in the Labor Day Sale.

Lumens: Up to 50 percent off in the Labor Day Sale.

Home Depot: Up to 50 percent off patio furniture in the Labor Day Sale.

Lowe’s: Up to 50 percent off grills and outdoor cooking.

