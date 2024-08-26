The Best Labor Day Sales Happening Right Now, All in One Place

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Labor Day week is here and the end-of-summer deals have already begun. Many Labor Day sales have already kicked off and will be live through Sept. 2, while other deals will end earlier.

There are tons of Labor Day and end-of-summer deals to sift through, and it can be overwhelming to figure out what’s worth shopping this week through the long weekend. Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you this year, so you can bookmark this page and reference it for all the best deals (we’ll be updating it daily!).

Apparel

Adidas: Take 40 percent off your order. That includes shoes, activewear, bags, and more.

Allbirds: Get up to 40 percent off select footwear and apparel all week at Allbirds.

Anthropologie: Take an extra 40 percent off already-marked-down sale items, including apparel, accessories, home decor, and gifts.

Athleta: Save up to 60 percent on tons of items across the entire Athleta site on top of whatever sale price is already listed.

Backcountry: You can save 25 percent on tons of the biggest and most popular outdoor brands from Yeti to Patagonia.

boohoo: Up to 70 percent off sitewide and an additional 15 percent off with code LDAY15.

Eddie Bauer: Right now, you can save up to 50 percenton apparel for both men and women.

Everlane: Score up to 60 percent off a selection of bestsellers, including denim and cashmere.

Floatley: 20 percent off sitewide and up to 50 percent off selected items.

GOLDIE TEES: Extra 50 percent off sale items with the code EXTRA50.

Huckberry: Save big on tons of apparel options from Huckberry with massive sales this weekend.

J.Crew Factory: Take 50-70 percent off everything at J.Crew’s outlet factory.

Old Navy: You can get the latest fall styles for as little as $10 an outfit.

UNIQLO: Uniqlo’s Limited Time Offers section is filled with massive savings, including tops and tees starting at less than $8.

Yummie: Get up to 50 percent off select swimsuits, dresses and leggings on sale right now.

Beauty

Erno Laszlo: Take 30 percent off sitewide through Sept. 2 with the code LASZLO30.

Grande Cosmetics: Up to 60 percent off sitewide, including lash and brow-boosting serums.

Herbivore: Take 40 percent off some of the brand’s bestsellers and limited run items with code: CULT40 through Sept. 2.

Skin At Work: Transition your skincare lineup from summer to fall and take 30 percent off sitewide.

SkinStore: Take up to 25 percent off top-selling skincare and beauty brands, including EltaMD, PCA Skin, and Aesop, with the code LABOR.

Sonage: 20 percent off sitewide on all orders with code LD20.

SpaceNK: Take 15 percent off sitewide, including best-selling brands like Paula’s Choice and Charlotte Tilbury.

The Rootist: 25 percent off sitewide and score a free scalp massager with $75+ purchase from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

True Botanicals: 20 percent off sitewide from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, plus free gift with orders over $200.

CBD

CBD Pillow: Save $30 on a CBD Pillow and finally sleep through the night.

Charlotte’s Web: Save 20 percent on all CBD bundles.

Indacloud: Take up to 29 percent off select CBD-spiked cereal treats.

Food & Drink

DoorDash: Eat like a king with up to $5 off plus free delivery on all orders with a DashPass Membership.

Truff: Take 20 percent off the best-selling (and Oprah-approved) truffle-infused hot sauce and pantry item brand Truff from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2.

Home

Burrow: 30 percent off sitewide.

Dyson: Save $100 to $170 on tons of great products through Dyson’s online exclusive deals.

Green Pan: Up to 75 percent off.

NinjaKitchen: Take up to $70 off select kitchen appliances.

Society6: Save 70 percent off of hundreds of items sitewide.

Sur La Table: This Labor Day Weekend, save hundreds on everything from Le Creuset Dutch Ovens to professional chef's knives.

Uncommon Goods: Save big on tons of eclectic items at Uncommon Goods while supplies and sales are still on. goods, electronics, clothing, tech, and more through the weekend.

Wayfair: Wayfair is having a huge clearance with up to 70 percent off furniture, lighting, storage solutions, and decor.

Mattresses

Bear Mattress: Grab 35 percent off sitewide, plus two free pillows and a sheet set.

Casper: 30 percent off all mattresses.

Eight Sleep: Take $200 off the Pod 4.

Leesa: Score 30 percent off sitewide.

Nectar: Take up to 40 percent off mattresses.

Tech & Gadgets

Best Buy: Take up to 40 percent off appliances from coveted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirpool.

Lenovo: Take up to 50 percent sitewide through on on Legion Pro, Yoga 7i, and more.

Opal Camera: 25 percent off Opal Tadpole Laptop Webcam.

TCL: Get up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV when you purchase an eligible TCL TV with Google TV.

Travel & Luggage

Calpak: Take up to 60 percent off best-sellers, including carry-ons, duffels, belt bags, and more.

Lectric Bikes: $355 in savings on its bestseller, the XP 3.0 + Savings on all other models.

Wellness

Heat Healer: Take up to 20 percent off home saunas and recvoery tech for a limited time.

HigherDOSE: Take 20 percent off wellness tech items, including Infrared Sauna Blankets, LED Light Therapy Face Masks, and the Red Light Hair Loss Cap.

Therabody: Take up to $400 off sitewide.