A Lap Desk May Revolutionize Your Home Office Set Up

Whether you’re continuing to work from home, or have a kid going back to school, remote or in person, an essential for both of you may just be a lap desk. Personally, working from home has been excellent because it means sometimes, I get to work in bed. Imagine going to school or work in bed! With a lap desk, you can transform your bedroom or couch into a great place to work. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some top-rated lap desks.

FOR A DO IT ALL DESK

Sofia + Sam Lap Desk This lap desk kind of has it all. Not only does it have a memory foam wrist pad, it also has a built in light, to make you look a little better on Zoom or brighten up your space. There is a slot in the back that can fit an iPad, or it can accommodate laptops up to 15”. It also has a pop out slot to keep your phone always at an arm's reach. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN ADJUSTABLE DESK

TaoTronics Lap Desk Not only is this an excellent lap desk, it’s also a great tray for eating in bed (hint, hint). The top has clips to keep your laptop from sliding around, an angled surface for ideal ergonomics, and the stand is adjustable so you can get up to the exact right height. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CUSHIONED DESK

HUANUO Lap Desk A simple yet comfortable lap desk, this one has cushion pillows on the base so it can rest comfortably on your lap. It has a wrist rest, but most importantly, it’s all light weight and extremely portable, so you can bring it from room to room with ease. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SIMPLE DESK

Honey Can-Do Lap Desk This is a fairly simple lap desk, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It has a cushion on the bottom, a handle at the top for easy mobility, and the solid surface will help combat heat emitted from laptops and tablets. It comes in six different colors, too. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A FOLDABLE DESK

Rainbean Laptop Desk Another lap desk/breakfast table hybrid (if you haven’t gotten the hint yet, you never will!). This one is made from solid wood, and the legs fold up, making it easily storable. Plus, if you put this on a regular table, it can kind of function as a laptop stand. Just saying. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

